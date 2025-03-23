Black Butler season 5 reveals official trailer ahead of April 2025 premiere at Anime Japan 2025

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, a Green Stage for Black Butler season 5, titled Emerald Witch Arc, was held at the Anime Japan 2025 where the official staff unveiled the full-length trailer for the anime. The short video previewed the sequel's opening and ending theme songs, and confirmed the April 5, 2025, premiere.

Black Butler season 5 serves as a sequel to the previous season (The Public School Arc), which aired 11 episodes from April 2024 to June 2024. The series is based on Yana Toboso's dark fantasy manga series, which has been serialized on Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine since September 2006. The manga has released 34 tankobon volumes thus far.

Black Butler season 5's official trailer teases Ciel and Sebastian's new mission in Germany

The Anime Japan 2025 organized a Green Stage for Black Butler season 5 (Emerald Witch Arc) on March 23, 2025, where the voice actors of Michaelis Sebastian (Daisuke Ono), Finnian (Yuki Kaji), Baldroy (Hiroki Tochi), Mey-Rin (Emiri Kato), Snake (Takuma Terashima), alongside the host, Neki Matusuzawa, unveiled the main promotional video for the series.

The official Black Butler season 5 trailer begins with Ciel Phantomhive and Michaelis Sebastian receiving a letter from the Queen. The Royalty wants the duo to investigate a series of mysterious deaths occuring in a village in Germany. As Ciel and Sebastian reach their destination, they learn about the Witch's Curse and how it's affecting the locals.

Interestingly, Baldroy and others accompany Ciel and Sebastian to the mission. The party reaches the Warewolf forest where they meet Sieglinde Sullivan and her butler, Wolfram Gelzer. The Black Butler season 5 trailer teases new threats that await Ciel and his butler. Sebastian realizes that anyone who catches a glimpse of the "warewolf" shall be inflicted with a curse.

Sigelinde Sullivan, as seen in the PV (Image via CloverWorks)

Moreover, the PV shows Ciel Phantomhive in a perilous situation. Besides teasing the main story, the trailer previews the opening theme, Maisie by Co shu Nie and HYDE, and the ending theme, Waltz, performed by Ryugujo.

The trailer also confirms the show's broadcast details. Black Butler season 5, Emerald Witch Arc, will premiere on April 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and other pertinent networks. The series will simultaneously stream on the digital service, Abema. Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally with English subs.

Cast, staff, and the plot of Black Butler season 5

Daisuke Ono and Maaya Sakamoto returns as Michaelis Sebastian and Ciel Phantomhive, respectively, along with other cast members, including Emiri Kato as Mey-Rin, Yuuki Kaji as Finnian, Takuma Terashima as Snake, and Hiroki Tochi as Baldroy. The anime also features new cast members, with Rie Kugiyama starring as Sieglinde Sullivan, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Wolfram, Mugihito as Tanaka, and others.

Kenjiro Okada directs the dark fantasy anime at CloverWorks, with Hiroyuki Yoshino handling the scripts. Yumi Shimizu is the character designer, while Ryo Kawasaki is the music composer.

Based on Yana Toboso's manga, Black Butler season 5, Emerald Witch Arc, covers the titular arc from the story. The narrative takes Ciel Phantomhive and his butler, Michaelis Sebastian to Germany as they are ordered by the Queen to investigate a series of mysterious deaths there. As Ciel and Sebastian venture into unraveling the truth, a terrifying curse falls on them.

