Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10: Senku and Xeno's preparations completed as the fight begins

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 was expected to focus primarily on Chrome and co’s efforts to build a drill, with minimal focus going to Senku Ishigami’s status and Dr. Xeno’s preparations. Officially released on Thursday, March 13, 2025, the installment instead saw both Dr. Xeno and Chrome’s preparations completed.

This not only set the stage for the start of the two Kingdoms of Science’s battle against each other, but even saw the fight begin in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10. Likewise, the exciting cliffhanger sets up a very rare, action-packed episode for the series in its next installment.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 sees Chrome justify Senku’s trust in him

Brief episode recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 began with Hyoga seemingly betraying the Kingdom of Science as he stabbed Chrome with his spear. However, it was revealed that his spear was actually converted into a shovel so they could dig down to bedrock while building the drill. This led to the reveal that Kaseki was already at work on forging the drill bit, with Ryusui Nanami saying their goal was to bring Chrome and co both the drill bit and the mobile laboratory.

Nikki Hanada and Kinro were seen discussing the idea that whoever brings them the mobile lab should stay with and help them. Ryusui told them that he had someone in mind as focus shifted to Taiju, who at first snuck up on Senku Ishigami’s resting room before barging in. He asked Luna Wright and Yuzuriha Ogawa to take care of Senku while he was gone. He then grabbed his bags and headed to the mobile lab, which Max and Carlos saw take off.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 saw the two argue about who should follow it and who should stay behind, but Taiju and the lab ended up driving right at them. Taiju offered them a ride since he was sure they’d tail it anyway, which Carlos eventually agreed to since it was decided he’d tail the mobile lab. Despite the language barrier, Taiju tried to communicate with him about Luna, praising her caring for Senku while also acknowledging that she was a spy.

Chrome finishes the drill and lives up to Senku's expectations in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Taiju also promised that she was safe, with Carlos thinking that while he couldn’t understand Taiju, he could discern that he was a good person. However, Taiju’s inexperience with driving then became apparent, which prompted Carlos to take over and start driving. As Ryusui expressed confidence that Ukyo Saionji would handle whoever was tailing Taiju, focus shifted to a confused Ukyo trying to get an explanation from Taiju.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 instead saw Taiju demand that his new friend Carlos be freed, prompting Hyoga and Chrome to explain the intel concerns about why they can’t. Carlos, however, did seem to hear the word tunnel, shocked to learn that they dug one. Chrome and co then got to work as Carlos remained tied up. After establishing that the noise they’d make won’t be a concern thanks to Xeno’s factory, a montage of them digging the tunnel played out.

Carlos seemed to grow more impressed with Chrome and co the more he watched them, particularly focusing on the efforts of Chrome himself. Taiju and Hyoga then reached a point where they needed machinery to progress, with Chrome having the mechanized drill ready to go shortly thereafter. With Taiju guiding it, the drill proved successful much to the shock of Carlos and excitement of Chrome and co.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 then shifted focus back to the Perseus, where Ryusui was instructing the others to get the plane and carrier conversion ready. François was seen writing down orders from Senku to dictate to the others, apologizing to “Dr. Luna” for causing her patient stress before leaving. Ginro appeared as she left, while Senku guided Luna in what to do to check up on him.

This caused Luna to realize her feelings for Senku, becoming smitten with him and accepting this fact. She also realized that she couldn’t let him die, which also meant she needed to drain the blood trapped in one of Senku’s lungs. However, this led Senku to realize that he had a small wound in his lung. He told Luna and the others to leave the blood in there until they closed the wound and to prepare an AB blood transfusion.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 then saw Senku acknowledge Luna’s allegiance to the enemy, but asked her to save him likewise. She said she would help him, but wanted him to at least think about fulfilling a request of hers first. She asked him to be her boyfriend if he survived this, which shocked Senku and left him speechless. Focus then shifted to Chrome and co, who were now trying to figure out where in Dr. Xeno’s base they could dig up into.

Senku and Ryusui take to the skies in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10's final moments (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Luna then sent Chrome and co a coded message, which was Luna saying that Senku was now her boyfriend. While Kohaku doubted the legitimacy of this claim, Carlos began crying before saying he was Team Luna all the way and had no allegiance to Dr. Xeno. He then drew a map of the compound for them, with Hyoga saying they can count on Gen Asagiri once they get inside. Suika doubted this, while Chrome and co sent a message to Gen via his earpiece radio.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 saw Gen immediately realize what cipher the code was in, when Brody had finished the project Xeno had him working on. Gen tried finding out what it was, but couldn’t discern its identity from what he could hear. Focus then shifted back to the Perseus, where Luna was worrying about the legitimacy of her relationship with Senku. The others informed her of his past romantic endeavors as Yo Uei spotted Xeno’s forces attacking.

This was revealed to be Stanley in his plane, as Ryusui was seen standing on the aircraft carrier. The plane they commandeered was then brought up, with Ryusui and Senku getting in the plane and taking off. The episode ended with Ryusui teasing a dogfight as the plane was successfully launched from the carrier.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

With Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 getting each group’s pre-battle preparations out of the way, the first part of the anime’s final season is set to end in exciting fashion. Fans can expect each of the final two installments to focus on the first stage of their fight, likely ending on a major cliffhanger for the second part of the final season.

