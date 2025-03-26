List of 10 best romance anime to watch in Netflix

The genre of romance anime stands out by captivating audiences with its engaging stories that touch the heart while featuring well-developed characters and profound emotional depth. Netflix is a comprehensive OTT platform for romance anime fans because it has a broad range of series that portray love in all its beautiful and complicated manifestations.

Ad

Romance anime series showcase love stories from high school romances to complex mature relationships that appeal to diverse viewer tastes. This handpicked selection will guide dedicated anime fans and genre newcomers through Netflix's most captivating romantic tales.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

My Happy Marriage, Violet Evergarden, and 8 other best romance anime to watch on Netflix

1) My Happy Marriage

Ad

Trending

Kiyoka and Miyo as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The romance anime combines historical fantasy elements with an endearing love story to create a truly captivating experience. In a realm where supernatural talents exist, the series tracks Miyo Saimori's life as she moves from an ordinary young woman to an arranged marriage.

Ad

A marriage that starts without love turns into a heartfelt journey of personal development and surprising love. The nuanced and deep connection between Miyo and her betrothed elevates this romance anime above common romantic stories.

2) Kimi ni Todoke

Shota and Sawako as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

The popular romance anime Kimi ni Todoke follows Sawako Kuronuma, the high school girl whose appearance leads to her "Sadako" nickname after a horror film character. Her path to forging friendships and romantic connections delivers comedic moments and heartwarming experiences.

Ad

The series displays exceptional skill in depicting social anxiety while showcasing personal transformation and authentic human connections. Among romance anime available on Netflix, this series stands out for its seamless combination of comedic elements with dramatic storytelling and tender romantic scenes.

Also read: 10 best anime to watch if you like Honey Lemon Soda

3) Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Violet Evergarden goes beyond typical romance anime formats by illustrating love through human connection and empathy. After serving in the military as a child soldier with mechanical prosthetic limbs, Violet finds it difficult to comprehend emotions. Her letters as an auto memory doll showcase the different types of love, such as romantic love, along with familial and compassionate bonds.

Ad

The story in every episode presents a moving journey of recovery and change while demonstrating how love brings purpose to life. The stunning visual effects from Kyoto Animation deepen this Netflix anime's emotional resonance to create an unforgettable experience that captures love's transformative power and human connections.

4) Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the romance anime Fruits Basket, Tohru Honda enters the world of the mysterious Soma family, which turns into zodiac animals when members of the opposite gender hug them. Through a mixture of humor and profound emotional narratives, the series investigates love alongside family dynamics and traumatic healing processes.

Ad

Through her growing relationships with the Soma family members, Tohru reveals their traumatic histories, which leads them toward acceptance and unconditional love. Netflix's 2019 adaptation respects the original manga and introduces new perspectives that create an engaging romantic anime that deeply connects with both seasoned fans and newcomers.

Also read: 10 best romance manga that you should read

5) Ouran High School Host Club

Ouran High School Host Club (Image via Bones)

For those seeking a comedic romance anime, Ouran High School Host Club is an absolute must-watch on Netflix. Haruhi Fujioka is a scholarship student who joins the prestigious school's host club under a male disguise.

Ad

The show combines a humorous concept with inventive twists on romantic anime clichés to deliver an enjoyable and novel interpretation of the genre. Haruhi's interactions with the host club members generate plenty of comedic moments while delivering profound emotional experiences.

6) 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!

Rishe Weitzner, as seen in the 7th Time Loop anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

7th Time Loop is an innovative romance anime that redefines storytelling by exploring multiple life iterations and unexpected love. Rishe, having lived six tragic lives, enters her seventh married to Arnold, once her worst enemy. Through its narrative, the series breaks down typical villainess stereotypes to present a complex story about personal development and redemption.

Ad

The show debunks conventional romance storylines by showing how personal growth leads to authentic emotional bonds. This Netflix anime merges reincarnation themes with transformative relationships to show true romance developing through unforeseen events and personal growth.

Also read: 10 most popular Josei anime characters of all time

7) Romantic Killer

Tsukasa Kazuki and Anzu Hoshino as seen in the anime (Image via Domerica)

This romance anime breaks new ground in storytelling by examining different life versions and surprising romantic connections. After experiencing six tragic existences, Rishe begins her seventh life as Arnold's wife despite their previous enmity. The show dismantles the conventional villainess archetype to tell an intricate narrative about personal development and redemption.

Ad

This work defies traditional romance stories by showing that genuine emotional connections develop through personal growth. This Netflix anime merges reincarnation themes with transformative relationships to showcase a unique take on love that demonstrates how true romance originates from unforeseen situations and personal growth.

Also read: 10 best anime series like Flower and Asura

8) The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (Image via GoHands Studios)

The anime presents young love in a minimalist form by showcasing its depth through everyday, subtle exchanges. The series follows a timid girl who continually misplaces her glasses while the classmate who assists her turns everyday events into poignant moments.

Ad

The creators carefully design each scene to underscore the subtle actions and silent emotions that shape the development of new romantic bonds. The delicate animation style works alongside the narrative's subtle treatment to create an exceptional romance anime that highlights the quiet beauty of real connections.

Also read: 10 best romance anime like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses you need to watch

9) Masamune-kun's Revenge

Masamune-kun's Revenge (Image via Silver Link)

This romance anime weaves together personal growth with revenge and unexpected love to create a complex narrative. Having transformed into a handsome teenager through years of physical training, Masamune Makabe comes back for revenge after being rejected by a rich girl during childhood.

Ad

The series masterfully overturns standard plot devices by demonstrating how personal development and authentic emotions transform revenge into something deeper. This Netflix romance anime examines how love can develop from unexpected circumstances through detailed character growth and sensitive portrayals of past traumas.

Also read: 10 best anime to watch if you like A Couple of Cuckoos

10) Hi Score Girl

Haruo and Akira as seen in Hi Score Girl (Image credits: Rensuke Oshikiri/Square Enix/J.C.Staff)

The anime Hi Score Girl offers fans a fresh spin on romantic narratives by merging nostalgic video game elements with a charming love story. Set in the 1990s, this anime shows Haruo Yaguchi and Akira Oono building a competitive gaming connection that proves shared passions can bridge personal divides.

Ad

The series artfully represents the gaming culture of its time while weaving a poignant story about love and personal development amidst competition. The unique animation approach combined with its authentic emotional depth establishes this romance anime as an exceptional work that explores connections beyond standard romantic themes.

Also read: 10 best anime characters like Senku from Dr. Stone

Conclusion

These romance anime provide entertainment and inspiration through their comedic elements, deep emotional narratives, as well as innovative storytelling.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback