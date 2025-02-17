Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1: Anya goes back to school as Ostania's fate is put at stake

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1, the manga saw Anya Forger return to school after the holidays. While she tried convincing her parents that she was unwell, she decided to go anyway. Upon returning to school, she realized that the students were being designated different classes based on their grades.

The previous chapter focused on Anya as she dreamt about her biological mother. Later when she woke up, Loid asked her what she wanted for dinner. As Yor correctly guessed what Anya wanted, Loid suspected her to have powers to read minds. However, he soon realized Yor was only being a good mother by observing Anya's cues.

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1: Anya gets assigned different classes

Anya and Loid as seen in Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1 opened with Loid Forger waking Anya up for school. It was the first day of the term, and being tardy meant a tonitrus bolt. While Anya wanted to speak with Damian to learn any information about his father Donovan, she was too sleepy and tried tricking her father into believing she was sick.

While Loid was having none of it, Yor started considering the possibility. As Yor looked for the thermometer, Loid started thinking about how pushing Anya to go to school while she was sick could cause emotional trauma. Upon reading her father's mind, Anya chose to be honest and went to school.

Damian and Anya as seen in Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1 (Image via Shueisha)

Immediately after spotting Damian at school, Anya asked him about his father. As expected, Damian was livid for being asked such a question, but Anya read his mind to realize that it had been long since Damian met Donovan. Hence, Anya told Damian she had no further use for him and decided to become an Imperial Scholar to confront the super boss directly.

Moments later, Anya was left shocked after realizing that the students were set to be assigned to different classes based on their abilities. As Anya had bombed every exam except for classical language, she was bound to be alone. Surprisingly, she got seated next to Damian for her Language Studies class.

Tertius as seen in Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1 later saw Anya go to her Science B class. This time the only person from her class was Connie. While Connie seemed calm, she was unreasonably disturbed when one of her new classmates mistakenly barged against her.

Moments later, Arnold, the topscorer for Classical Language approached Anya. He tried to remind her about himself, but surprisingly, Anya had no idea who he was. Just as he questioned her intellect, Anya helped him realize that he was in the same class as her, meaning there was no real difference between them.

Anya witnessing Terius's fight with the boy (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1 focused on Tertius from Specter Hall. He was seemingly the third prince of Septevia, a small country in the north. Just then, Anya started hearing some disturbing thoughts. One of her new classmates believed that he was doomed. While everyone believed that Terius had a nice-looking mole beneath his eye, it was the boy's booger that he mistakenly flicked onto his face.

The boy believed such a trivial matter could become an international incident if not resolved immediately. Thus, he approached Tertius, hoping to clear the gunk off his face before he would notice. Unfortunately, Tertius believed that he was being bullied and started fighting back. Thus Anya witnessed a small booger threaten Ostania's fate within seconds.

