Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 confirms July 2025 release window

Shortly after the first part’s finale on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 officially revealed its release window of July 2025 via the anime’s official website. Alongside this release window reveal, the anime’s official website also shared a key visual featuring protagonist Senku Ishigami and season 4 part 1 antagonist, Dr. Xeno Houston Wingfield.

Ad

While Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 has no full release date as of this article’s writing, fans can expect this information to be confirmed in the coming weeks and months. Likewise, with July and the summer 2025 anime season already on the horizon, fans can expect additional promotional material for the second part to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 to air in summer 2025 season, just months after part 1’s conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The key visual for Dr. Stone season 4 part 2’s July 2025 release window announcement was illustrated by the anime’s character designer, Yuko Isawa. As mentioned above, the visual solely features Senku and his former mentor-turned-enemy Dr. Xeno. While Dr. Xeno is seemingly excited by something, Senku seems to be much calmer and more in control. Unfortunately, there’s little else to glean from the visual save for an apparent outfit change for Senku.

Ad

However, fans can expect Xeno to continue being an antagonist in season 4 part 2 based on him and Senku standing back-to-back from each other. Xeno’s expression in the visual is also very similar to how he reacts upon seeing his enigmatic trump card for the battle against Senku finally completed. Likewise, this could suggest that the second part’s main focus will be on Xeno’s use of this trump card, and what the fallout of its utilization is.

Ad

Like the first part, Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 is expected to stream on Crunchyroll with a same-day English dub upon its July 2025 premiere. Crunchyroll streamed the first part in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The first part premiered in Japan on January 9 on the Tokyo MX channel, followed by premieres on several other networks and streaming services later on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first part’s opening theme song was titled “CASANOVA POSSE” and performed by ALI, while the ending theme song was titled “Rolling Stone” and performed by BREIMEN. TMS Entertainment animated the fourth season’s first part, as they did all seasons prior. The fourth season featured a returning cast and several new cast members. Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 will likely reveal additional new cast members as its release window draws nearer.

Ad

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump on March 6, 2017, running for nearly five years to the day before ending on March 7, 2022. The anime’s fourth season will be its last, completing the adaptation of the manga.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback