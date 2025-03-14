I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11: Akane and Saito's relationship takes a positive turn over a phone number exchange

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11, titled Voice, was released on March 14, 2025. The episode saw Saito Hojo and Akane Sakuramori finally exchange their phone numbers. It was a fascinating experience for Akane who found joy in exchanging trivial messages.

Besides that, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 saw Saito Hojo attend a family gathering to celebrate the 70th birthday of his grandfather's cousin. Since Akane didn't want to go, she ended up spending the whole day alone. Yet, Saito couldn't spend the night at his family house; he returned to Akane, who sorely missed him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11: Akane and Saito get each other's numbers

Akane and Saito in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 begins with Saito Hojo suddenly realizing that he and Akane haven't yet exchanged their phone numbers. As such, he asks Akane for her number. He feels that it's convenient for them to exchange their numbers as they can contact each other whenever they want.

Interestingly, Akane finds that proposal exhilarating. She wonders whether it's a new "pickup line." However, she eventually ends up giving her number to Saito. Akane also asks Saito why they didn't get each other's numbers before. Saito says he didn't want to creep out Akane.

Nevertheless, Akane mentions how it's her first time saving a boy's number on her phone. She also decides to change Saito's name on her phone, in case somebody from their school checks. She almost uses "Idiot" and other similar terms, but Saito objects to that. The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 then fast-forward to Akane and Saito texting each other, even though they are in the same house.

Saito and Maho in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Akane, who doesn't have much experience texting others, finds the act exciting. She indulges in trivial matters via text with Saito. In fact, she goes to a different room and calls her husband in an altered voice. Saito wonders why she's doing that.

After that, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 shifts the focus to outside the school where Maho joins Shisei and Saito. Interestingly, Saito asks Maho whether she can answer something concretely. Maho thinks that Saito wants to know whether she has a crush on him, to which she says yes. After such trivial talks, she finally listens to what Saito has to say.

According to I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11, Saito once went to a party his grandfather had organized. There he met a girl, who had the same aura as Akane. However, given how she appeared and behaved, he cannot be sure who it was. That's why, he wants to know whether Maho, who was almost present at that party, knows about that girl.

The girl from Saito's past (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

At this moment in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11, Shisei confesses her feelings to Maho and takes her out on a date. She perhaps does that to stop Maho from answering Saito. Meanwhile, Akane keeps on sending Saito casual texts. As he reads them, he realizes that the girl cannot be the same person from his past.

Back at home, Saito Hojo gets a call from his grandfather. The room's television acts as a display board, where Saito's grandfather invites him to his house. He mentions that his cousin is celebrating her 70th birthday. Thus, he wants Saito to come home and attend a party.

Saito's grandfather in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

After the call, Saito tells everything to Akane and urges her to go along with him. However, Akane decides not to go because Shisei's mother will be there. She doesn't want to face Shisei's mother since she once talked to her rather rudely.

Saito asks Akane whether she will be fine alone at the house. Akane says that she's ready to even exorcise ghosts. As such, Saito goes to the party with only Shisei, leaving Akane behind.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11: Saito attends the party

Saito and Shisei get a grand welcome (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 shifts the focus to the Hojo clan's mansion where Saito Hojo arrives with Shisei. The attendants warmly welcome Saito and Shisei and organize a lavish party. Saito's grandfather is delighted to see his grandson.

Meanwhile, the cousin of Saito's grandfather, who happens to be Shisei's biological grandmother, thinks it was a rather childish idea to get Saito married to someone like Akane. That said, she doesn't seem to harbor the same animosity as Shisei's mother over the marriage. Yet, since Chiyo (Shisei's mother) is the matriarch of the family, she hoped that Saito would eventually marry Shisei one day.

Shisei in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

As soon as Shisei hears it, she gets red in embarrassment. Elsewhere in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11, Himari apologizes to Akane for behaving the way she does. Akane and Himari eventually make up over a mini-party. They make muffins together and chat for a while.

During their conversation, Akane finds out that Himari has Saito Hojo's number on her phone. In fact, she has been exchanging text messages with him. Akane gets slightly jealous over this. Besides, Akane becomes further confused when Himari says that the opposite of love isn't hate but indifference. She wonders what her friend truly meant.

Himari in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

After that, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 shifts the focus to the Hojo mansion, where Shisei has fallen asleep. Shisei's personal maid asks Saito whether he'd sleep on the same bed as Shisei. However, Saito thinks it'll only make the bed feel more cramped.

After Shisei's maid exits the room, Saito receives a call from Akane Sakuramori. She says that she's feeling restless since she cannot quarrel with him. Akane reminds Saito how have always been at each other's throats since the first year. As such, it feels slightly empty with him being gone. She urges him to return home soon.

Saito Hojo in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Meanwhile, the time fast-forwards to the night when Akane goes to bed alone. She finds it weird because Saito isn't with her. Akane's paranoia finally kicks in and she becomes scared. At this moment, a figure emerges from the windows. However, Akane breathes a sigh of relief to see that it's Saito, who has climbed two stories to get inside the house.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 focuses on Akane who asks Saito what happened to his plan of spending the night at the mansion. Saito mentions that he was feeling restless since he couldn't bicker with her. Saito Hojo's response slightly turns Akane red in embarrassment. After that, the duo sleeps next to other each, but this time, they are closer than ever.

Conclusion

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 had plenty of cute moments to elevate Saito and Akane's relationship. Not only did they exchange numbers, but also spent almost a day apart from each other. All that somehow strengthened their bond. Overall, the episode exhibited Saito and Akane's growing relationship.

