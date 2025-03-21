I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 (finale): Himari and Akane gear up as the fight for Saito stalemates

I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 was released on March 21, 2025. The final episode saw Himari going all out for Saito as she embraced the male protagonist's lips. On the other hand, the history of Akane and Saito was also revealed, showing that the female protagonist might have been interested in the male protagonist since their first meeting.

The picture of Himari and Saito kissing also went viral, prompting Akane to finally take action against her best friend. In a meeting, these two came clean about their feelings. However, both weren't ready to sacrifice their friendship for Saito. The anime's finale concluded with Akane and Himari declaring war against each other for the male protagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series.

I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12: Akane and Saito's past revealed as Himari goes all out for her love

Akane and Saito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12, titled I'm Getting Married to the Guy I Hate in My Class, commenced with a focus on the protagonist's bedroom, where Akane was playfully watching Saito. Even though he demanded an explanation from her, Akane didn't say anything.

Akane and Saito decided to watch a movie as it was a day off. However, as they sat down in the living room, Himari messaged Saito. As expected, Akane taunted Saito for getting flirty with Himari, but he had no choice because he had to keep his marriage with Akane a secret.

I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 then revealed a past encounter between the protagonists when they were kids. During a Hojo clan gathering, Akane and Saito bonded as the former anticipated their reunion. However, when they met in high school, Saito completely forgot about Akane, leaving her frustrated.

Himari and Saito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 then shifted to Himari, waiting for Saito outside a mall. However, some boys came to flirt with her. Fortunately, Saito arrived in time and scared them away. Himari, who loved Saito's protectiveness towards her, kissed him. This left Saito dumbfounded, as he wasn't expecting Himari to go this far.

The next day in I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12, Saito was sitting dazzled on a bench. Maho and Shisei were anxious to know what was bugging the male protagonist. Soon, Himari arrived there and apologized to Saito. However, she made it clear that her love for him would make her do similar things in the future.

Himari as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

On the other hand, the photo of Saito and Himari kissing went viral, and, unfortunately, the photo reached Akane. So, in a meeting after school in I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12, Akane confronted Himari. However, this time, Himari wanted answers as to why she wasn't supposed to get close to Saito.

When both reached their homes, Himari called Akane to the park. Akane confessed her feelings for Saito, demanding that Himari stay away from him. On the other hand, Himari started crying, saying that it was unfair how Akane's grandmother led to the female protagonist's meeting with the male protagonist.

Himari, Maho, and Saito as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Eventually, Himari and Akane claimed to not risk their friendship for Saito when their emotions calmed down. However, Akane admitted that Himari couldn't have him so easily. So, these two declared war on Saito. The next day, when everyone was sitting casually on a bench, Shisei claimed that Saito's kiss with Himari wasn't his first kiss.

As expected, this became a hot topic as Saito, Himari, and Maho forced Shisei to reveal the meaning of her claim. However, I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 saw Shisei brushing it off without revealing the truth about Saito's first kiss.

