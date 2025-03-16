I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 is slated to be released on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official site. Following its broadcast, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other pertinent services, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Saito Hojo and Akane Sakuramori exchanged their phone numbers for the first time and enjoyed sharing trivial messages. Since it was the first time Akane saved a boy's number on her phone, she had a delightful time. Besides that, the episode saw Saito Hojo attend the birthday party of his grandfather's cousin. He asked Akane to go along with him, but she declined.

Yet, eventually, Akane called Saito and urged him to return home soon. Saito also missed Akane's company, so he returned home at night and surprised his wife. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12, which happens to the finale.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 release date and time

Akane, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

According to the anime's official website and the original release schedule, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 will be released on March 21, 2025. However, due to the varying global time zones, many anime lovers can access the episode on March 22, 2025.

Check out the release dates and times for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 21, 2025 5 PM Central European Time Friday, March 21, 2025 6 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, March 22, 2025 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 22, 2025 2:30 AM

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12?

Shisei, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 on multiple channels like Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, Tochigi TV, and other pertinent networks. In addition, interested anime fans in the nation can watch the episode on digital services like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and others.

Aside from these platforms, anime lovers from the global regions like North America, South America, Central America, Oceania, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, India, and others can watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 on Crunchyroll, along with many other Winter 2025 titles.

However, the episode will stream 2 hours 30 minutes after its broadcast on the Japanese television channels. Besides Crunchyroll, interested viewers can watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 on Bilibili Global, Aniplus Asia, and other services.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 recap

Akane and Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The episode kicks off with Saito suddenly realizing that he hasn't exchanged his numbers with Akane, with whom he has been living as a married couple for days now. He thinks that it will be convenient for them to get each other's numbers, especially when they have to shop for something.

While Akane hesitates at first, she eventually shares her number with Saito. Interestingly, Akane mentions that it's her first time saving a boy's number on her phone. That's why, she's delighted to send trivial messages to Saito, whenever she has time. In fact, she even calls Saito from another room in a different voice. Akane finds the experience of texting with a boy exhilarating.

Later in the episode, Saito Hojo asks Maho outside the school premise whether she remembers a girl they met in the past at the Hojo family's grand party. Saito thinks the girl could be Akane, but he cannot be sure. Maho is about to tell Saito but Shisei takes her away. Back at home, Saito receives a call from his grandfather, inviting him to attend a family party.

Saito's grandfather his cousin (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Saito finds out that his grandfather's cousin, who is Shisei's grandmother, is celebrating her 70th birthday. Thus, it's a must-visit situation for Saito. He asks Akane whether she'd like to go with him. However, Akane decides not to go because she doesn't want to face Shisei's mother, Chiyo, at the party.

Saito then asks Akane whether she will be fine alone at home. She assures her with a confident "yes," and mentions how she will even exorcise ghosts if they come to the house. Meanwhile, the party at the Hojo mansion is as luxurious as it can get. Shisei and Saito get a warm welcome from the Hojo family's attendants.

During the party, Shisei's grandmother chides Saito's grandfather for his childish decision to let his grandson marry someone like Akane. She thought that Saito Hojo would eventually marry Shisei someday, with Chiyo being the family's matriarch. Shisei turns bright red at this remark, as she doesn't know what to say.

Akane and Himari (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Meanwhile, Himari arrives at Akane's residence to apologize to her for her behavior. The duo makes up over a mini party. Yet, during their gathering, Himari's cryptic words on the opposite of love confuse Akane. Later, she calls Saito and asks him what he's doing. She urges him to return home soon since she's missing quarreling with him.

Interestingly, Saito does return at night. He extravagantly climbs up the post to enter the house from the second-floor's window. Saito tells Akane that he has arrived early because he too was missing bickering with her. The episode ends with Akane and Saito's bond strengthening.

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12?

As per the synopsis posted on the official website of the anime, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 is titled I Married a Guy I Hated. The episode shall begin with Saito asking Akane about their high school entrance ceremony.

At this moment, Akane will remember the day she met Saito for the first time as a child. It's a unique memory of their first love when none of them knew each other's name. In fact, Saito doesn't even know that Akane is the girl he met in his childhood and that she has been hiding her feelings for him.

Besides that, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 12 will focus on Saito and Himari's dynamic. When the boy helps her out after being harassed by some delinquents, Himari does a unique action to thank him. They even click a picture, which spreads around the class. Consequently, Akane finally faces Himari. As such, the episode shall finally show Akane confronting her insecurities and feelings for Saito.

