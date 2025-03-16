  • home icon
Medalist episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Umer
Modified Mar 16, 2025 12:30 GMT
Medalist episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via ENGI)
Medalist episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 12 is set to be released on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. Fans can watch this episode on Japanese channels such as TV Asahi and streaming sites like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+.

The previous episode saw Inori's ice-skating agency go on a training camp as everyone focused on their weak point. During the training camp, Rioh mocked Tsukasa for not being qualified enough to teach him. However, Tsukasa didn't lose hope and motivated Rioh by opting to skate with him on the same level as his.

Medalist episode 12 release date and time for all major regions

Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)
Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 12 will be released on March 23, 2025, at 1:30 am, according to Japanese Standard Time. The release timing and date will vary in different parts of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

also-read-trending Trending
Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 20258:30 am
Eastern TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 202511:30 am
Greenwich Mean TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 20254:30 pm
Central European TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 20255:30 pm
Indian Standard TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 202510:00 pm
Philippine TimeSaturdayMarch 22, 202512:30 am
Japanese Standard TimeSundayMarch 23, 20251:30 am
Australian Central TimeSundayMarch 23, 20253:00 am
Medalist episode 12: Where to watch?

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)
Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

According to the local airing timings, Medalist episode 12 will premiere on Japanese channels like TV Asahi (the NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. Viewers can also access this episode on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, Niconico, and many others.

For global viewers, the series will be available to stream on Disney+, as it isn't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime lineup. Medalist episode 12 and the entire series can be watched on local platforms like Hulu.

Medalist episode 11 recap

Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)
Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 11, titled Dance the Night, commenced with Inori's ice-skating agency getting ready for the upcoming training camp. As children gathered around for the departures, the teachers asked everyone about what the young ones would be working on in the upcoming training camp. As everyone proudly told their aims, Rioh gave everyone a grim look.

Where the girls relaxed after taking a bath and returning to their rooms, Tsukasa decided to give himself some alone time in the public baths. However, he was surprised to see Rioh outside his room beyond his curfew time. Without asking any questions, these two entered the bath and enjoyed it until Tsukasa finally brought up the question of why Rioh wasn't training for anything specific.

Rioh as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)
Rioh as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

After a lot of thinking, Rioh asked Tsukasa the rank of his badge. To Rioh's surprise, Tsukasa was still on the preliminary badge. Rioh then berated Tsukasa to quit teaching him because it was impossible for the latter to teach someone of a higher rank. While Tsukasa did take this insult seriously, he was adamant about making Rioh eat his words with practice.

The next day, when everyone was achieving progress in their practice, Rioh stumbled. Tsukasa then confronted Rioh and learned how he was trying to be like Yodoka Jun, the Olympic medalist. However, without berating the child, Tsukasa took him and rushed back to the ice rink, claiming to make Rioh do his regular practice after everyone was off to their rooms.

Read Also: Medalist episode 1 highlights

What to expect from Medalist episode 12? (Speculation)

Tsukasa and Rioh as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)
Tsukasa and Rioh as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist episode 12 title is yet to be revealed. As hinted by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode will see Tsukasa trying Rioh's training skills to hopefully prove that his preliminary badge doesn't matter when it comes to becoming a coach.

The next episode might also shed more light on Hikaru's relationship with Rioh and how Rioh has been attracted to Hikaru since the two met. Given the previous episode's development, Rioh might have romantic feelings for Hikaru.

Edited by Tiasha
