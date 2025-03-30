Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 (finale): Nene and Hanako reconcile as they escape from the painting world

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12, premiered on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST, marks the conclusion of the Picture Perfect Arc and the first part of season 2. In this episode, Nene’s group confronts Hanako as they approach the emergency exit of the painting world.

Nene and Hanako have an emotional confrontation, where they each reveal their wishes and eventually reconcile. After Nene convinces Hanako, they return to the real world with his help, where Nene meets the real Shijima.

Shijima suggests that Nene consult the First Wonder to find a solution to her fate before offering her Yorishiro. After sharing heartfelt words, Nene breaks her Yorishiro, ultimately returning to her normal school life, embracing her original world and her wish to continue living there.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 begins with Nene and co confronting Hanako

Nene and group prepare to face Hanako (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12, titled Picture Perfect, continues with Nene and Kou discussing Hanako’s true wish and whether he genuinely intends to keep Nene trapped in a fabricated world forever.

Kou reasons that apparitions tend to give up easily and choose the simplest path, using Mitsuba and Shijima’s actions as examples. Convinced by his logic, Nene resolves to seek an honest answer from Hanako, as she is the only one who can.

While they excitedly prepare for this, Shijima reveals the emergency exit—the moon—which appears for a brief moment when the make-believe world nears completion.

Hanako in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 (Image via Lerche)

Since the exit always manifests in different locations to prevent protagonists, in this case, Mitsuba and Yugi Amane, from reaching it, Shijima suggests that its current form reflects Hanako’s will, glancing at him standing nearby.

As Hanako moves to stop them, Nene confronts him directly. The group springs into action, with Kou taking the lead in battle. However, Hanako swiftly cuts up his Raiteijou. Seizing the moment, Shijimamakes her move, preventing Hanako from using his Haku-joudai, and Kou prepares for a second round of fighting.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12: Hanako opens up to Nene, revealing his true wish

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12, the story shifts as Mitsuba and Nene split up from the rest, using the chaos of the fight to find a way to reach the moon without Hanako noticing. Nene comes up with an idea to do so and asks Paintbrush-chan’s help to make it possible.

Meanwhile, Shijima observes as the clouds covering the moon grow denser, hoping Nene can reach it in time. At the same time, Hanako gains the upper hand against Kou. Hanako questions how he intends to save Nene with such shallow resolve. He calls Kou naive for wanting to save everyone without giving up, but admits that this is a trait he admires.

Hanako tells Nene his true feelings in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 (Image via Lerche)

However, he points out that despite Kou's efforts, Hanako always ends up resolving things in the end. With the moon nearly obscured, Hanako urges Kou to step aside and let him handle everything.

Just as hope seems to fade, Nene and Mitsuba spring into action. Nene takes off toward the moon on a bicycle trailer, launching everyone else into a trailer using Mitsuba’s abilities.

A brief, amusing exchange follows, but the moment is cut short when Hanako intervenes, severing the trailer from the bicycle. Determined to stop him, Nene lunges at Hanako, knocking them both off the bicycle and onto the clouds below.

Hanako as he faces Kou (Image via Lerche)

Nene lashes out at Hanako for interfering. Hanako insists that her time in the real world is running out, but Nene refuses to accept a life trapped in a fabricated world. She declares her desire to fulfill her dreams in reality and demands to know what Hanako truly wants.

Finally opening up, Hanako admits he never truly intended to keep her there forever. Though he once thought he didn’t care about life or death as an apparition, he confesses his real wish—he wants Nene to live.

As he looks down, Nene encourages him, asking him to go to the moon with her. She reaffirms her wish to continue living in the real world and asks Hanako if he’ll help make that wish come true.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12: Nene meets the real Shijima as they escape the painting world

Hanako confronts Kou in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 (Image via Lerche)

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12, Hanako agrees to grant Nene’s wish and tells her to close her eyes, but then unexpectedly pushes her off the clouds. In a panic, Nene lands safely in the trailer, and Hanako’s Haku-joudai propels it upward, throwing everyone out.

Hanako watches as the events unfold, apologizing to Nene. He admits that the wishes he couldn’t fulfill while he was alive can’t come true now that he's dead. However, he promises to grant Nene’s wish for a long life. Using his Haku-joudai, Hanako makes the four land on top of the moon and bids Nene farewell from a distance. The moon’s knots unravel, and they fall inside it.

Later, Nene wakes up outside the painting in Shijima’s boundary. To her surprise, Shijima reveals that the Shijima she met inside the painting was just a copy and that the real Shijima has been in the real world, painting all along.

Nene and Mitsuba enter in a bicycle trailer (Image via Lerche)

Shijima reveals that she let Kou and Mitsuba out of her boundary safely first since she wished to speak with Nene before Nene breaks her Yorishiro to free everyone trapped inside the painting.

Understanding Nene’s situation, Shijima asks what her plans are now that she has returned to the real world and is still facing her short lifespan. Unsure of what to do, Nene mopes.

Shijima suggests she visit Akane, the First of the Seven Wonders. As they control time, Shijima believes they may have advice for Nene on how to handle her predicament.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 concludes with Nene thanking Shijima for everything as she breaks her Yorishiro

Nene pushes Hanako to stop him from interfering (Image via Lerche)

In the final moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12, Shijima hands Nene her Yorishiro. Nene hesitates briefly before breaking it, but Shijima reveals she doesn't mind, explaining that she never desired to become a School Wonder. She shares that she was created because Mei wished for hope that she could keep living.

Since Nene is now pursuing the same goal, Shijima offers her help and apologizes for the trouble caused, calling her fiction "silly." However, Nene tells her that it wasn’t silly. She calls it wonderful and thanks her for creating such a world. Touched by her words, Shijima watches as Nene removes the talisman from her Yorishiro, shattering her boundary.

As the picture-perfect world of make-believe comes to an end, the focus shifts to Nene going about her usual school life, reflecting on the events that transpired.

She and Kou visit Hanako, and as they engage in their typical antics, Nene embraces this ordinary world as the place where she truly belongs. With that, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 12 concludes on a warm note, marking the end of the first half of season 2.

