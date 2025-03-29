Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 (finale): Jeju Island Arc concludes with Jinwoo acquiring Beru as new characters are introduced

The tension climaxes in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13, as the second season concludes the Jeju Island Arc with Jinwoo gaining Beru as his new shadow soldier. Premiered on Sunday, March 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST, the episode sees Jinwoo saving Hae-in’s life by transforming Byung-gu into a shadow soldier, only to later release his shadow to let him rest in peace.

Ad

As the Korean Hunters depart, Jinwoo stays behind to clear the remaining ants. Afterward, he reaches Level 100 and resurrects the Ant King as a shadow soldier, naming him Beru.

The finale also introduces new characters, including a Chinese S-Rank hero and two potential future antagonists, while Jinwoo’s father observes the two from the shadows. The season concludes with Jinwoo securing permission to open his own guild before stepping into yet another Red Gate alone.

Ad

Trending

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 kicks off with Jinwoo resurrecting Byung-gu as a shadow soldier to save Hae-in

Jinwoo reaches Level 100 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 13, titled On to the Next Target, adapts the remaining events from chapters 104 till half of chapter 108 of the manhwa, concluding the Jeju Island Arc.

Ad

Picking up from the previous episode, Jinwoo searches for a way to save Hae-in’s life. As he finds the only way to save her, he asks the cameraperson to cut the live feed before taking action. He locates Byung-gu’s body and attempts a shadow extraction, knowing it’s the only way to heal Hae-in.

However, the process fails twice, making him wonder if Byung-gu's strong will is resisting transformation. However, determined to save the one who can still be saved, he tries once more, and this time, he succeeds.

Ad

Yoonho and the other Hunters, astonished by what they just witnessed, question Jinwoo about his ability to command the dead. Meanwhile, Byung-gu’s shadow instinctively heals Hae-in without any orders, proving his kind nature even in death.

Jinwoo when he enters the Red Gate (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As Jinwoo recognizes Byung-gu’s kindness, Yoonho acknowledges that while his abilities would be valuable in Jinwoo’s future battles, considering Byung-gu's aversion to violence in life, he requests Jinwoo to release his soul and let him rest in peace.

Ad

Jinwoo respects the wish and terminates the shadow extraction. Before vanishing, Byung-gu and Yoonho exchange a final, heartfelt farewell through a smile. Afterward, Yoonho sincerely thanks him, marking a bittersweet end to the fight.

Meanwhile, the individual Goto Ryuji had spoken with earlier grows furious, enraged that his scheme to drive Korea into ruin and eliminate its top Hunters has failed while his own side has suffered greater losses.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 13: Jinwoo reaches Level 100 and gains a new shadow soldier, Beru, by resurrecting the Ant King

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13, as the Korean Hunters prepare to return, Jinwoo stays behind to eliminate the remaining ant army. While clearing them out, he uses the Demon Monarch’s sword. With this, he finally reaches Level 100. He then attempts to resurrect the Ant King.

However, as he commands "Arise," the surroundings darken, and the Ant King’s shadow emerges as a General Rank soldier—far stronger than any of Jinwoo’s previous summons.

Ad

Jinwoo gains Beru in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the newly reborn shadow bows before him ans asks for a name, Jinwoo is surprised to hear it speak. Jinwoo wonders whether Rank determines speech ability. When asked if he will follow the one who killed him, the Ant King pledges his unwavering loyalty to "his king," saying he didn’t die; rather, he was reborn by his hands. Jinwoo names him Beru and orders him to eliminate the remaining ants.

Ad

As the surviving ant army nears the mainland’s shores, Beru swiftly wipes them out. Meanwhile, the Korean Hunters' chopper is suddenly attacked by an ant swarm mid-flight. Just when all hope seems lost, Jinwoo arrives on Kaisel, rescuing them once again—marking the end of the Jeju Island raid.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 13: Jinwoo reveals his plans to start his own guild as new characters are introduced

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 shifts focus to the coast of China, where a portion of the ant army arrives. However, the country's top Hunter swiftly eliminates them in a single attack, lamenting that he missed the chance to fight the Ant King.

Back in Korea, as the Hunters honor their fallen comrades, Gunhee personally thanks Jinwoo for saving the raid and inquires about his future plans. With his abilities now exposed on a global scale, he warns that Jinwoo will draw international attention. In response, Jinwoo reveals his plan to establish his own guild.

Ad

Two new potential antagonists are introduced in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, on Jeju Island, Korean Hunters conducting a final sweep encounter a mysterious figure speaking in monster language. As they question his presence, another mysterious being resembling an ice elf appears and renders them unconscious.

Ad

The two discuss a certain individual and why someone like him would side with humans. Before departing through their own portals, they mention an upcoming "hunt." Unbeknownst to them, Jinwoo’s father silently observes from the shadows.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 13 wraps up with Jinwoo stepping into another Red Gate, setting the stage for the next arc

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the closing moments of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13, Jinwoo informs Jinho via video call that he has secured Gunhee’s approval to establish their new guild. As Jinho prepares to find an office space, Song-Yi suddenly appears and asks to join the guild.

Meanwhile, Jinwoo receives a call from Gunhee, who informs him about a B-Rank gate causing traffic delays. Jinwoo offers to handle it alone, but upon entering, the gate unexpectedly turns red. Realizing that he has entered yet another Red Gate, Jinwoo summons his shadows and engages the monsters.

Ad

Elsewhere, Hae-in resolves to grow stronger so she can fight alongside Jinwoo. Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 closes the season by providing updates on key characters and setting future events in motion, as Jinwoo continues to face newer challenges.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback