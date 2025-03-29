Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Also known as Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!), the anime adapts the popular Japanese light novel series of the same name, written by Nana Nanana and illustrated by Parum.

Ad

Originally published under ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko imprint in January 2021, the series later received a manga adaptation illustrated by Kamelie, which began serialization in ASCII Media Works' Shonen manga magazine Dengeki Daioh in August 2021.

Now, with its growing popularity, the series is making its anime debut as part of the Spring 2025 lineup, produced by J.C.Staff. As the premiere approaches, anticipation is high to learn more about streaming options and other key details, and here’s everything fans need to know.

Ad

Trending

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

Ad

According to the official sites of the series, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1, titled Lily of the Valley and Night-blooming Flowers, is set to be released on several Japanese TV networks on Friday, April 4, 2025. The release time of the episode will be earlier for most international fans due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on the release day.

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Ad

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, April 4 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, April 4 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, April 4 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 4 1:30 PM Central European Time Friday, April 4 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 4 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 4 9:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, April 4 11:00 PM

Ad

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1 is set to debut on multiple television platforms across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on BS Asahi on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST.

This Spring 2025 anime will also be available on various streaming platforms in Japan. It will first be available on ABEMA, concurrently with its TV broadcast. Subsequently, it will become accessible on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more, starting Wednesday, April 9, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.

Ad

International fans can catch the debut series on Crunchyroll, which offers worldwide availability.

A brief synopsis of the series

Yuu and Himari, as seen in the trailer (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? is a school-themed romantic comedy that follows the dynamic between Himari Inuzuka, a cheerful girl yet to experience her first love, and Yuu Natsume, a quiet, plant-loving boy with a passion for flowers.

Ad

During their junior high years in a rural town, the two formed a strong bond and pledged lifelong friendship, sharing a common dream. Now, in their second year of high school, they continue their peaceful days as best friends in the gardening club, with no significant changes in their relationship. Himari casually tells Yuu that if he never gets married, she’ll take his responsibility.

However, when Yuu reunites with his first crush, the balance of their friendship shifts, throwing their relationship into uncertainty. The story explores whether Himari can move beyond her "ideal friend" phase now that love has entered the equation.

Ad

what to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 1, viewers will be introduced to Yuu and Himari's lives and the beginnings of their bond. The premiere is expected to explore their first meeting in the fall of junior high, during a cultural festival where Yuu Natsume sells handmade flower accessories.

At first, sales are slow, but everything changes when Himari, a stunning girl, appears before him. She tells Yuu that she fell in love with his eyes because of his accessories and declares that their fates are now intertwined.

Ad

Though Yuu is bewildered by her words, he accepts, setting the foundation for their friendship. The story of this rom-com then fast-forwards two years, where their relationship continues to unfold.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback