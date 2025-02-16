Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up anime reveals first PV, additional cast and staff ahead of 2025 premiere

On Friday, February 16, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up anime shared the first promotional video. Along with the trailer, the details regarding the show's additional cast members, and new staff are revealed. The anime is set to premiere in 2025, with no specified date available yet.

Fully titled Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? (No, It Can't!!), the anime is based on the youth love comedy light novel series by author Nanana and illustrator Parum. ASCII Media Works has been serializing the novels since January 2021, publishing 10 volumes thus far. The series also has a manga version, with Kamalie's illustrations.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up anime stars Ko Bonkobara, Hisako Kanemoto, and Masaaki Mizunaka ahead of the 2025 premiere

The official staff unveiled the first promotional video or trailer for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up anime, slated to premiere in 2025. The short clip showcases the main characters, Yu Natsume, Himari Inuzuka, and Rion Enomoto.

Aside from previewing their character voices, the trailer highlights Yu and Himari's captivating chemistry. With gorgeous animation, the PV brings out the characters' uniqueness and showcases Yu and Himari's friendship as it blossoms into romance.

Notably, the trailer previews the opening theme song Shitsumon Koitte Nandesho ka (Question: What is Love? in English), performed by HoneyWorks ft. HaKoniwalily. At the same time, the details regarding the additional cast members have arrived on the anime's official site and X account. Ko Bonkobara voices Shinji Makishima, Yu's only school friend besides Himari.

Masaki Mizunaka voices Himari's older brother, Hibari Inuzuka. He is described as handsome and an eccentric character, who adores Yu Natsume as his "big brother." The other new cast member is Hisako Kanemoto, who stars as Yu's older sister, Sakura Natsume. Interestingly, she was Hibari's classmate.

The previously announced cast members are Kikunosoke Toya as Yu Natsume, Yuka Nukui as Rion Enomoto, and Sayumi Suzushiro as Himari Inuzuka.

Staff and the plot of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up anime

Yu and Himari, as seen in the PV (Image via J.C.Staff)

Yohei Suzuki directs the rom-com anime at J.C. Staff, with Nozu Yaemori in charge of the show's composition. Natsuki Oyama is credited as the character designer. Jun Ichikawa is the music composer at Pony Canyon, while Dream Shift is enlisted as the series producer. Jin Aketagawa is credited as the sound director. Tachibana performs the anime's ending theme, Dear My Soleil.

Based on Nanana and Parum's light novels, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up anime centers around Himari and Yu, who swore to be friends for life during middle school. They even spend their time happily in high school. However, the arrival of Yu's first love turns their relationship topsy turvy, as Himari and Yu's feelings for each other shape into something other than friendship.

