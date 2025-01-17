One Piece Live Action fans joke that Dragon's actor just has to "look to the right for the next 8 seasons"

On January 15, 2025, One Piece Live Action announced a few more supporting castings, one of which was for Monkey D Dragon. Rigo Sanchez will be playing the role of the Revolutionary Army's leader. However, the fans couldn't appreciate the casting and discussed the fate of the live-action actor who might spend a lot of seasons without any active role.

Monkey D Dragon is known for his absence as he usually acts behind the scenes. This is due to his role as the leader of an organization and his personality. This might be a problem for the actor because he would need to maintain a hard-and-fast look for the future. Moreover, fans were more interested in seeing the actor not doing an active role and getting paid.

One Piece Live Action: Dragon's voice casting under question due to his passive role

Rigo Sanchez is an American Actor known for his roles in TV series like The Shield, Grey's Anatomy, and movies like Growing Up Normal, and Beneath Us. The actor was cast for the role of Monkey D Dragon in One Piece Live Action season 2. However, this casting soon became controversial due to the One Piece character.

Monkey D Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army and also the father of the protagonist, Monkey D Luffy. Since the series' start, Dragon has been a part of the supporting characters and has never been a part of the frontliners.

Moreover, the series also hasn't given him some sort of spotlight, hinting that the same might be the case in the live action. The fans realized this and took to the internet and stated how easy the role might be for Rigo Sanchez, as he just has come on the screen for a few dialogues.

Reactions from the fans

The fans were divided over Dragon's live-action casting as the majority titled it the easiest role ever due to the One Piece character's input in the story. One fan even said that the actor's presence was the only thing needed for the role and he might have to do this insignificant role for decades until One Piece live-action lasts.

On the other hand, one fan was more partial towards a 'live-action original take' where Dragon might get involved in conflicts he didn't get involved in in the manga series. This would be similar to what happened with Garp, who played a significant role in One Piece Live Action season 1, even though he was introduced later in the story.

"Easiest Paycheck ever," a fan said.

"All bro gotta do is aura farm for about a decade and he good," another fan said.

"I don’t think he will get paid big money lol," another one said.

"Smart money says Dragon gets a bigger role in the show the way Garp did," another fan claimed.

Final thoughts

Monkey D Dragon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite Dragon's dormant roles, he is still moving pieces in the back. This point might be hard to depict in the live-action but proper steps might have already been taken. So, the fans can anticipate his role and see how the live-action season 2 might connect different pieces of the story.

