7 animes that actually make you smarter

Although anime has a reputation for being shallow and childish, this could not be further from the truth for many anime series. From purely educational to relevant moral dilemmas, anime effectively combines entertainment and education. Many anime that purposefully make the audience think, typically aim to teach them something at the same time.

Note: This list follows no particular order, is purely subjective, and reflects the author's opinion. It also contains spoilers for each of the anime series listed.

7 different anime series that teach fans something new

1) Death Note

The human world has been plagued with crime for years. Although criminals are often convicted and sent to jail, many murderers, thieves and conmen are able to avoid the hand of justice. At the same time, the world of Shinigamis has remained boring and unchanging for millennia. This is why high school student Light Yagami and Shinigami Ryuk believe their worlds need to change.

Story continues below ad

Ryuk dropped his Death Note, a book capable of killing anybody whose name is written in it, in the human world for some entertainment, and in a stroke of fate, Light was the one to pick it up. After reading the rules of the notebook, Light was hesitant about using it, but the power in his hands was too tempting to resist. He soon develops a twisted sense of justice, murdering everyone he deems to be a criminal. As his killings kept getting more common and pronounced, the genius detective L Lawliet took up the case.

Throughout the anime, Light was forced to constantly be on edge. He tries to hide the fact that he is the infamous serial killer, Kira, while L, with the full force of the police, attempts to sniff him out. Watching the two geniuses facing off against each other in mind games forces fans to think critically as they try to navigate through L and Light's plans.

Story continues below ad

2) Dr. Stone

It took high schooler Taiju Ooki five years to finally confess his feelings to Yuzuriha Ogawa. Unfortunately, just after beginning his confession, a strange green light made its way to Earth and froze all of humanity, transforming each human into stone-like statues. Thousands of years later, Taiju awakens from his slumber to a once modern world completely taken over by nature.

However, Taiju was not the only human to have been depetrified. His science-obsessed best friend, Senku Ishigami, was revived about half a year earlier than Taiju, during which time, he quickly got to work, trying to restore the modern age using the unlimited potential of science. With Taiju's unmatched strength and Senku's endless imagination, the two are able to figure out a way to revive those still stuck. This marks the beginning of humanity's journey back to being an advanced species, while also uncovering the truth of the Petrification.

Story continues below ad

Throughout the anime, fans get to watch as Senku and his allies reinvent well-known technology, using primitive means. The usage of physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, and other academic subjects was widespread in Dr. Stone. This allowed fans to learn a lot about various equipment and machinery that they had never heard of before.

3) Cells at Work!

The human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells that engage in cellular activity all day everyday, keeping the body alive and functional. The newly trained and happy-go-lucky Erythrocyte AE3803 is tasked with transporting oxygen to bodily cells. At the same time, Leukocyte U-1146 is hard at work protecting the body's health by eliminating various pathogens that hope to inhabit the body. Platelets are also working hard preparing for a new structure to build in the body.

Story continues below ad

The anime follows the daily lives of the cells in the body. They each work hard to fulfill their intended purpose of keeping the body in tip-top shape and protecting it from the invisible dangers of the outside world. As an anime about the human body, it makes perfect sense that there is an abundance of medical information in Cells at Work!. By watching this series, many fans have been introduced to the field of medicine, and have learnt various facts about the human body.

4) Food Wars!

Story continues below ad

Souma Yukihira is the protagonist and incredibly talented chef, who is at the heart of this series. For as long as he can remember, he has been cooking alongside his father Jouichirou and developing his skills. Souma has developed various dishes, both good and bad, that he serves in his father's restaurant. His main goal is to become a better chef than his father and take over his restaurant in the future. However, he was completely blind-sided when his father decided to close up shop and accept a job offer in New York.

Deciding not to follow his father to New York, Souma enrolled at the well-respected Tootsuki Culinary Academy. This school is most famous for its revolutionary concept, the Shokugeki. A Shokugeki is a cooking competition where students face off against one another to end debates and resolve arguments. Jouichirou informs Souma that if he ever wants to surpass him, he must thrive for the next three years and graduate from Tootsuki at the top of his class.

Story continues below ad

Food Wars! gives an in-depth view of cooking. Not only does it display various methids of cooking food, but also features ingredients/recipes from all over the world. By watching this anime, fans have a lot to learn about food and culinary cultures from different parts of the world.

5) Steins;Gate

Rintarou Okabe is a stereotypical mad scientist. His crazy theories and outlandish goals fueled his never-ending desire to perform scientific experiments. He is the founder of the Future Gadget Laboratory and works with his caring friend Mayuri Shiina and roommate Itaru Hashida to create technological innovations that stun all of humanity. Unfortunately, the only gadget that they have created is a microwave that turns bananas into a strange green slime.

Story continues below ad

However, after recruiting the skills and knowledge of world-renowned neuroscientist Kurisu Makise, Rintarou realizes that his seemingly pointless microwave has more to offer than what he first thought. With some tinkering and modifications, Rintarou is able to send text messages into the past. Unintentionally, the FGL's time machine gains the interest of a dark organization known as SERN, which hopes to acquire it, thereby bringing everyone's lives under fire. Rintarou must try his best to solve the problem and return their lives back to normal.

Steins;Gate provides fans with a very interesting approach towards time travel. In science-fiction, theories on time travel are all different and many people have their own versions of how it works. However, many anime fans agree that Steins;Gate has the best possible explanation of time travel and provides viewers with a large amount of scientific knowledge.

6) Monster

Story continues below ad

A world-class neurosurgeon, Dr. Kenzou Tenma was engaged to the hospital director's daughter. This gave him the opportunity to get in favor with the current hospital director and climb the hospital hierarchy. One night, as Dr. Tenma was preparing to perform a life-saving procedure on an unknown person, he received a call from the hospital director, who told him that he needed to work on a famous performer instead. While this brought him praise from those close to him, it also bore heavily on his own conscience.

When a similar case arose sometime later, Dr. Tenma decided to do the right thing. He stands his ground and performs surgery on a little boy by the name of Johan Liebert, rather than the mayor. This not only resulted in the death of the mayor, but the destruction of Dr. Tenma's social standing. However, after the death of the director and two other doctors, Dr. Tenma's reputation was saved when he became the director. Almost a decade later, he is faced with performing surgery on a former patient who has become one of the most notorious criminals in history.

Story continues below ad

Dr. Tenma's journey to make amends for his former patient's crimes is one of immense moral conflict and psychological issues. By watching this anime, fans have gotten much smarter in terms of reading between the lines and understanding the differences in morality.

7) Detective Conan

High school student Shinichi Kodou is well-known for his skill and knowledge in the field of detective work. He has solved various cases deemed unsolvable, impressing crime experts all over. One day when Shinichi finds some suspicious men, he chooses to stealthily follow them. As a result, he accidentally becomes the sole witness of a heinous crime. He is quickly caught and dosed with a criminal organization's experimental drug. Although the group leaves him to die, he wakes up in the body of a seven-year-old kid.

Story continues below ad

le retaining his original intellect, Shinichi hides his real identity from everyone and uses this new form to his advantage. He adopts an alias - Conan Edogawa - and solves daily mysteries, while also looking into the organization that drugged him. The various aspects of detective work shown in the anime have allowed fans to become smarter from watching the show, emphasising on important skills like being able to read in-between the lines and paying close attention to detail, which are all fairly important skills to cultivate in life.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far