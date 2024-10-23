10 best comedy manga guaranteed to make you laugh out loud

Comedy manga offer readers fun and laughter with gags, jokes, and amusing situations. These stories range from exaggerated physical comedy to awkward, cringe-worthy moments. Whether blending action with funny punchlines or adding humor to everyday life, comedy manga come in many styles to entertain any reader. Many are set in schools, showcasing the humorous side of youth.

Ready to dive into the wonderful world of Japanese comedy manga guaranteed to crack you up? Buckle up, because here are 10 of the very best humorous comedy manga series sure to leave you guffawing at their hilarity.

10 hilarious comedy manga that will have you laughing nonstop

1. One Punch Man

One Punch Man by ONE and Yusuke Murata (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man focuses on average-looking hero Saitama who can defeat any foe with a single punch. After easily vanquishing every monster in one hit, Saitama feels bored and detached from the excitement. The manga satirizes common shonen tropes via this ultimate strong hero setup.

Trending

Despite easily defeating villains, Saitama's indifferent attitude creates a funny contrast with the serious threats to humanity. Watching powerful monsters get instantly defeated is always entertaining.

Creator ONE skillfully mixes intense battles with humor. While parody is key, the story also explores Saitama's isolation due to his immense strength, adding depth. Silly moments, like his struggle to kill a mosquito, along with ridiculous villains and self-aware jokes, make this series stand out among comedy manga.

2. Gintama

Gintama by Hideaki Sorachi (Image via Shueisha)

For whip-smart manga comedy done right with tons of oddball characters, check out Gintama. This long-running manga is set in an alternate late-Edo period where aliens have invaded Japan, resulting in a major prohibition of swords.

It follows Gintoki Sakata, a samurai who shrugs off the alien-enforced laws and takes odd jobs to pay the bills. With a devil-may-care attitude in spades, Gintama never fails to deliver absurd gags, riotous situations, and laugh-out-loud dialogue exchanges.

Creator Hideaki Sorachi flexes excellent comic timing while balancing slapstick humor with grittier battles. Breaking the fourth wall and littering rapid-fire jokes, this masterpiece parody will make your abs ache with hilarity. The bizarre aspects mesh with deeper themes woven throughout, keeping readers hooked.

3. Grand Blue Dreaming

Grand Blue Dreaming by Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka (Image via Kodansha)

For a college-life comedy manga overflowing with irreverent humor and fun characters, Grand Blue Dreaming is a must-read. It follows Iori Kitahara, a freshman who moves to his uncle’s scuba diving shop called “Grand Blue.”

Here he must adjust to the eccentric lifestyle of his wild, naked, booze-loving upperclassmen housemates, all while getting into the world of scuba diving. This manga will have you cackling at the hilarious misadventures as Iori gets dragged into drunken naked escapades with his quirky new friends.

There’s plenty of slapstick mixed with cringe-inducing moments, male bonding gone wrong, and college comedy antics at their best. Readers looking for a fun adult comedy that goes all-in will surely fall in love with this delightful manga.

4. Nichijou (My Ordinary Life)

Nichijou by Keiichi Arawi (Image via Kadokawa Shoten)

For sketch-style comedy stories with ordinary characters in extraordinary situations, Nichijou delivers endless laughs. It follows the everyday adventures of three schoolgirls—Yuuko, Mio, and Mai—alongside a literal talking cat and an eight-year-old mad scientist in a separate subplot.

Nichijou blends everyday life with outrageous humor for brilliant comedy. Through short, funny scenes and longer stories, it skillfully delivers gags. The simple art style contrasts with the absurd situations that unfold, turning regular moments into unexpected, hilarious punchlines. With its seamless mix of the ordinary and the bizarre, Nichijou keeps readers laughing on every page.

5. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. by Shuichi Aso (Image via Shueisha)

Science fiction merges with gag humor in this hugely popular comedy manga The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. It revolves around powerful psychic Kusuo Saiki, who strives to keep his extraordinary talents hidden while living an ordinary life.

However, his abnormal abilities always land him in antic hijinks despite trying to avoid attention. With plenty of physical comedy and hilarious reactions, readers will be guffawing at Saiki’s misadventures.

Creator Shuichi Aso spins a fun comedy narrative around Saiki constantly dodging trouble and unwanted notice due to his powers. The colorful art supports fast-paced jokes and running gags aplenty, guaranteed to leave your stomach hurting! For a supernaturally funny read, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. delivers big-time.

6. Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War by Aka Akasaka (Image via Shueisha)

What happens when two smitten geniuses are too proud to confess their love? Find out in the enormously comedy manga Kaguya-sama: Love is War that takes romantic comedy to new heights.

Set at the elite Shuchiin Academy, top students Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have fallen for each other but refuse to admit it first. What results is an epic psychological battle where the two dream up ingenious schemes to force the other into confessing while keeping their dignity intact.

This unique take on romantic tropes creates gut-busting situations as the would-be couple battles for the upper hand. Both leads make hilarious calculations trying to outmaneuver the other but always fail spectacularly. Blending relatable high school moments with clever rom-com twists, Kaguya-sama delivers comedy gold.

7. Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri by Masao Ohtake (Image via Kadokawa Shoten)

What happens when a no-nonsense yakuza member comes home to find a mysterious psychic girl in his apartment? Find out in Hinamatsuri, a hilarious odd-couple comedy manga.

It follows stoic gangster Nitta taking in young Hina with her dangerous psychic powers. She turns his life upside down with uproarious results. Watching their opposite personalities clash provides joke after joke while also building an offbeat surrogate father-daughter relationship.

Balancing slapstick comedy with warmth, Hinamatsuri delivers big laughs along with an emotional punch. The deft blend of gangster grittiness with wholesome sitcom-style humor makes this manga a must-read.

8. Daily Lives of High School Boys

Daily Lives of High School Boys by Yasunobu Yamauchi (Image via Square Enix)

For a no-holds-barred, all-boys sketch comedy manga, Daily Lives of High School Boys delivers bundles of laughter. True to its name, it focuses on three average high school boys and their classmates getting into silly situations daily at the all-boys Sanada North High.

This highly relatable manga shows the characters hanging out, busting each other, cracking jokes, and getting into nonsensical scenarios in every chapter. With multiple segments interspersed between other schoolboy crews, it nails boyish slapstick comedy to a T.

Fans of uproarious slice-of-life will find high entertainment value seeing these goofy guys joke around, diss each other, and overall leave sanity behind.

9. Asobi Asobase

Asobi Asobase by Rin Suzukawa (Image via Hakusensha)

Looking for a quirky female-centric comedy manga bursting with absurdity? Try out Asobi Asobase, following three oddball middle school girls who form a casual Pastimers Club, though they usually wind up just goofing off.

Asobi Asobase is packed with exaggerated reactions and hilarious dialogue, offering wild antics. The schoolgirls get involved in ridiculous bets, pushing comedy to absurd levels. Their over-the-top expressions and clever paneling create big punchlines, making each chapter a laugh-out-loud experience.

10. Detroit Metal City

Detroit Metal City by Kiminori Wakasugi (Image via Hakusensha)

For a hilarious comedy manga about the death metal scene, look no further than Detroit Metal City. Mild-mannered Soichi Negishi moves to Tokyo pursuing his dream of becoming a sweet pop musician. To pay the bills, he takes up the role of fearsome death metal frontman “Krauser II” of the parody band Detroit Metal City.

The series shows the wild gap between Soichi’s actual personality and his explicit stage persona to rib-tickling effect. This manga brilliantly contrasts sweet and vulgar, playing Soichi’s Jekyll-Hyde dilemma for comedic success.

Watch him pursue pop music dreams by day while leading fans in parody death metal performances by night for sublime entertainment. With headbanging music culture clashes and over-the-top alter-egos driving gags, Detroit Metal City simply rules.

Conclusion

When life has got you down, laughter can provide the best pick-me-up there is. For comedy manga delivering belly laugh after belly laugh, one simply cannot go wrong with this list.

From parodies like One Punch Man to school hijinks like Nichijou to the awkward love war of Kaguya-sama, these comedy manga run the humor gamut. For next funny fix, be sure to check out these hilarious mangas guaranteed to bring smiles and make your cheeks sore. Happy reading!

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback