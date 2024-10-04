10 best slice of life manga everyone should watch at least once

Slice of life manga offers readers a window into the daily lives of characters going through relatable experiences. By exploring meaningful themes through low-key, mundane events, these slice of life manga reflect insightful lessons about living with purpose and meaning.

Instead of far-fetched events and story arcs, these manga bring subtle and meaningful changes to the characters' daily lives. It explores universal themes like friendship, self-discovery, pursuing dreams, overcoming challenges, and the passage of time.

Many renowned manga artists have produced iconic slice of life manga series that should not be missed. For heartwarming tales overflowing with earnest emotion, here are 10 best slice of life manga series that are must-reads.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Barakamon, Honey and Clover, and 8 best slice of life manga

1) Barakamon

Barakamon by Satsuki Yoshino (Image via Square Enix)

This beloved slice of life manga follows city-dweller calligrapher Seishuu Handa, where an incident of punching an elderly exhibition official leads him to move to the Goto Islands to reflect on his actions. The rural village community and their repeated endless antics get on his nerves.

However, the islanders' kindness and the local children's liveliness start changing him in unexpected ways. During this period of self-reflection, he discovers inspiration through reviving his passion for calligraphy.

Apart from its stellar comedy, Barakamon explores personal growth and adult-child bonding. With colorful characters and seaside countryside visuals straight out of a storybook, this slice of life manga by Satsuki Yoshino leaves readers grinning long after they finish reading.

2) Honey and Clover

Honey and Clover by Chica Umino (Image via Shueisha and Viz Media)

This captivating manga revolves around five college students in Tokyo as they learn to balance friendship, creativity, life struggles, budding romance, and their transition into adulthood.

With poetic chapter titles and philosophical themes, Honey and Clover tenderly examines the crossroads faced by young adults. Mangaka Chica Umino brings out the uncertainty, hope, and melancholy of youth tied with the characters' growth and personal experiences.

The appeal lies in relatable characters, bittersweet narrative, and sentimental love stories. Umino's captivating artwork and sensitive script ensured a highly successful manga and anime adaptation.

3) Silver Spoon

Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa (Image via Shogakukan)

This remarkable slice of life manga follows Yuugo Hachiken as he enrolls in an agricultural boarding school to escape the pressures of his academically-driven environment. At Ooezo Agricultural High School, he discovers that farming life is much tougher than he imagined.

A fish-out-of-water story with insightful themes about hard work and ambition, Silver Spoon offers an educational look into Japan's farming industry. Yuugo's urban struggles to wake up early and care for barn animals are hilarious and heartfelt.

With the help of his dedicated classmates, Yuugo gains a new appreciation for where food comes from. With humor and wholesome messages about following your dreams, Silver Spoon proves an endearing read even for those without an interest in agriculture or rural life.

4) A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice by Yoshitoki Ōima (Image via Kodansha)

After bullying his deaf classmate Shoko Nishimiya in elementary school, Shoya Ishida is ostracized by his peers. Years later, determined to make amends, he sets out to reconnect with Shoko. But their fraught shared past makes friendship difficult.

Comprising themes about redemption and empathy, A Silent Voice delivers an emotional story about learning from one's mistakes. As Shoya and Shoko gradually repair their damaged relationship, they grow as people. Shoya's journey to atone shows the power of personal growth.

By learning sign language and reconnecting with his classmates, he fights to become a better person. Meanwhile, Shoko's willingness to give Shoya another chance demonstrates astounding inner strength. With moving character development, this slice of life manga touches readers' hearts and offers a story of reconciliation.

5) Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou

Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou by Hitoshi Ashinano (Image via Kodansha)

This unique slice of life manga is set in a lush post-apocalyptic world where humans are few and far between. Gynoid café owner Alpha peacefully runs her shop beside the scenic Yokohama seaside.

She gradually explores the post-apocalyptic world, befriending both villagers and other sentient beings while reflecting on remnants of the old world through her philosophical musings. Mangaka Hitoshi Ashinano crafts a sci-fi utopia celebrating tranquility, friendship, and the quiet passages of time.

With minimal dialogue, the manga finds profound beauty in everyday occurrences against stunning landscapes. Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou's delicate pacing and atmosphere leave readers comforted.

6) Aria

Aria by Kozue Amano (Image via Mag Garden)

This enchanting slice-of-life manga is set in a picturesque futuristic setting similar to Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou. In this world, planet Aqua has been terraformed into a water world resembling Venice, featuring intricate canals instead of streets.

Teenage girl Akari arrives at the gorgeous city of Neo Venezia on Mars, eager to begin training as an undine—professional gondoliers who provide transportation and guided tours. The series follows her apprenticeship in a strict hierarchy (Pairs, Singles, Primas) as she explores the city's wonders and meets friendly locals.

Through Akari's heartwarming coming-of-age tale, Kozue Amano crafts a fantastical world brimming with magic and hope. The stunning scenery compositions resemble romantic postcard illustrations. Aria's supremely relaxing atmosphere never fails to soothe and uplift readers.

7) Usagi Drop

Usagi Drop by Yumi Unita (Image via Shodensha)

This heartwarming manga begins when thirty-year-old Daikichi Kawachi attends his grandfather's funeral and meets six-year-old Rin, his grandfather's love child. None of the family members want custody of the girl. Daikichi makes the decision to take her in himself.

Becoming an instant father to a quiet and mature child leaves the bachelor struggling to balance his lifestyle and career while caring for young Rin. But through their heartwarming daily experiences, the two gradually form an unbreakable familial bond.

Featuring innocent child perspectives and endearing character dynamics, Usagi Drop explores the tribulations and ultimate rewards of parenthood. Mangaka Yumi Unita crafts a sweet, laughter-filled tale reminding that bonds transcend blood.

8) Yotsuba&!

Yotsuba&! by Kiyohiko Azuma (Image via ASCII Media Works and Yen Press)

This slice of life manga follows the cheerful adventures of a spirited 5-year-old girl named Yotsuba. After moving to a new town with her adoptive father, the green-haired energetic girl sees each day as a new opportunity to explore the world's wonders around her.

Yotsuba’s curiosity leads her to find excitement in the most mundane activities. A trip to the park becomes a vibrant adventure as she makes new friends. Grocery shopping turns into a mission to discover new foods and flavors. With her lively imagination, Yotsuba approaches every experience with joy and wonder.

Its upbeat art style and fun storytelling remind readers to appreciate life’s simple pleasures. Yotsuba sees the world as a place full of possibility waiting to be discovered.

9) Solanin

Solanin by Inio Asano (Image via Shogakukan and Viz Media)

This slice of life manga follows college grad Meiko Inoue. Right before turning 24, she finds herself unsure about the future direction of her job and relationship. Stuck in limbo and plagued by anxiety, she continues working her unsatisfying office job while struggling to support the musical ambitions of her boyfriend Naruo.

When a tragic incident leads her to quit her job impulsively, she decides to depend on Naruo's income while figuring out her next steps. During this transitional period, Meiko tries to find meaning and stability by reevaluating her choices.

Epitomizing the millennial quarter-life crisis, Solanin explores the terrifying freedom and uncertainty that comes with being a young adult. Mangaka Inio Asano crafts a raw, introspective character study rooted in realism.

10) March Comes in Like a Lion

March Comes in Like a Lion by Chica Umino (Image via Hakusensha)

This slice of life manga tells the story of young pro shogi player Rei Kiriyama, who after losing his family as a child, lives by himself while struggling with depression and isolation. His bond with the warm, bustling Kawamoto family helps him reconnect to the world.

However, his professional pressures and traumatic past continue to torment him. Mangaka Chica Umino returns with another character-driven masterpiece in the manga. The series delicately explores psychological themes like guilt, grief, and self-destructive tendencies alongside Rei's journey to healing and self-forgiveness.

The shogi matches add richness to Rei's emotional turbulence depicted through metaphorical visuals.

Conclusion

The slice of life genre may seem uneventful on the surface, but what makes such manga memorable lies in their emotional authenticity. These manga feature heartwarming and bittersweet stories that are designed to provide comfort, laughs, tears, or nostalgia

