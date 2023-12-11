10 best-selling manga series in 2023

The manga industry saw robust sales in 2023, with some new series rising rapidly in popularity alongside long-standing hits. Physical manga sales in Japan provide a snapshot into which series resonates most with readers.

Oricon, an authoritative source for Japanese entertainment rankings, released its annual chart showing the 10 best-selling manga series of 2023 based on physical copies sold between December 5, 2022, and November 27, 2023. Several factors drove changes compared to 2022, including new anime adaptations bringing in new fans and major story developments keeping readers hooked.

Here are the 10 best-selling manga hits every fan should have on their reading list.

Manga mania: 2023's chart-topping series unveiled

10. Kingdom (3.2 million copies)

Kingdom (Image via Yasuhisa Hara)

Rounding out the top 10 best-selling list is Kingdom, the hit historical war epic by Yasuhisa Hara, with sales of over 3.2 million copies. Set during China’s Warring States period, the seinen manga centers on orphan Xin striving to become the world’s greatest general as he enters the service of young King Ying Zheng of Qin.

Despite its niche genre, this supremely epic series has cultivated a dedicated readership in Japan and abroad with its politically charged narrative. As Xin slowly climbs the military ranks surrounded by corruption and warfare, Hara successfully balances brutal battles against intimate character drama.

With over 60 volumes, Hara continues to demonstrate masterful long-form storytelling, leaving fans constantly in awe. As the series edges closer to the eventual unification of China under the Qin dynasty, this monumental manga remains as compelling as ever.

9. Tokyo Revengers (3.2 million copies)

Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui)

Tokyo Revengers by Ken Wakui sits in ninth place, selling approximately 3.2 million copies. This gritty time-travel manga follows 26-year-old Takemichi Hanagaki, who jumps back in time to his middle school days on a mission to save his ex-girlfriend Hinata from death by joining the violent Tokyo Manji Gang.

While sales have dropped since 2022, Tokyo Revengers' popularity remains high, especially overseas. It is praised for its exciting delinquent battles and Takemichi’s growth into an unlikely hero trying to redeem his past regrets. LIDENFILMS’ tense anime adaptation airing since 2021 has also expanded the manga’s reach.

As Wakui heads toward the series finale with the latest arc, longtime fans eagerly anticipate reading the final fates of Takemichi, his allies, and rivals in the Tokyo Manji Gang conflict that started it all.

8. My Hero Academia (3.5 million copies)

My Hero Academia (Image via Kohei Horikoshi)

Kohei Horikoshi's beloved series My Hero Academia is in eighth place on the list with sales of 3,528,423 copies. Set in a world where most humans possess superpowers or “quirks,” this vibrant shonen manga focuses on young Izuku Midoriya as he enrolls in U.A. High’s hero course, striving to become the greatest hero.

While My Hero Academia experienced a drop in sales compared to its 2022 performance, its passionate fandom has kept this series firmly in the top 10. Besides the academic setting and superpower battles, Horikoshi’s strength lies in writing multidimensional characters with which readers form deep attachments.

As both the manga and anime adaptation from Studio Bones reach their climaxes, chronicling Izuku and his friends defending society, this mega-franchise continues to captivate imaginations worldwide.

7. Spy×Family (4.3 million copies)

SpyxFamily (Image via Tatsuya Endo)

In seventh place, with sales surpassing 4.3 million, is Tatsuya Endo’s wholesome spy comedy Spy×Family. The series follows Agent Twilight, who forms a pretend family to hide his spy identity, gradually coming to genuinely care for his new wife and daughter.

Spy×Family’s unprecedented success stems from its undeniable ability to warm reader’s hearts. Endo beautifully crafts how this makeshift family love eventually feels real, all while balancing thrilling espionage missions and uproarious humor.

Alongside sparking viral memes and fan art, Wit Studio’s faithful anime adaptation premiered to much acclaim in 2022. As both adaptations have showcased fantastic character writing, this series about finding family in unexpected places will doubtlessly continue touching fans worldwide.

6. Slam Dunk (5 million copies)

Slam Dunk (Image via Takehiko Inoue)

In sixth place is basketball classic Slam Dunk, selling nearly 5 million copies in 2023. Takehiko Inoue’s sports manga has held up remarkably well over the decades, recently inspiring new anime films reintroducing iconic redhead rebel Hanamichi Sakuragi.

It has become abundantly clear that the series strikes an everlasting chord due to its sheer heart. From Sakuragi’s hilarious antics to his surprisingly nuanced development, Slam Dunk's care for its characters shines through. Combined with the athletically-drawn matches, it captures all the passion surrounding the sport.

As emerging talent continues to be shaped by its legacy, Slam Dunk’s legacy as a true masterpiece for the ages reinforces itself with each passing year in circulation. Between word-of-mouth popularity and the new movies, this underdog story has shown no signs of losing steam.

5. Chainsaw Man (5.3 million copies)

Chainsaw Man (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

Taking fifth place on the list with over 5.3 million copies sold is Tatsuki Fujimoto’s insane action series, Chainsaw Man. This sinister title leaves readers shocked and addicted as orphan Denji makes contracts with devils after fusing with his pet chainsaw dog.

Beyond the crazy gore and unique characters, Chainsaw Man has touched fans with genuine themes about relationships and finding purpose. As the highly-anticipated anime began airing and the manga’s second part was released, Denji’s wild ride enthralled the manga community.

This buzz-worthy series entered the mainstream with MAPPA fantastically adapting the gritty style, visceral action, and black humor. But Fujimoto’s masterful storytelling means the most insane moments still await unsuspecting fans of Chainsaw Man.

4. Oshi no Ko (5.4 million copies)

Oshi no Ko (Image via Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari)

In fourth place is smash-hit Oshi no Ko, the incredible collaboration between Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, which sold over 5 million copies. This unique series turns the entertainment industry on its head, blurring reality and fiction through the tale of a deceased Gyaru girl being reborn as a pop idol.

Beyond the singular premise, readers have been pulled in by the rich intrigue and mystery bubbling under the surface. What connects certain deaths over a decade ago to today’s shining idol culture? As the secrets and conspiracy build, this dark show-biz story subverts expectations at every turn.

The runaway success intensified since Oshi no Ko began receiving a faithfully disturbing anime adaptation by Doga Kobo in late 2022. Propelled by the growing fandom, this incredible new series looks to play a major role in the manga world for years to come.

3. One Piece (7.1 million copies)

One Piece (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Eiichiro Oda’s seminal pirate epic One Piece is in third place, selling 7,197,532 copies in 2023. The long-running Shonen series follows the colorful Straw Hat Pirates on their globe-trotting quest for the ultimate treasure, battling rivals and corrupt organizations.

Despite tough competition, One Piece remains one of the current “Big Three” megahits defining the manga landscape. Besides the main storyline gradually reaching its climax, major developments like Luffy’s power upgrade and Sabo seemingly killing King Cobra keep fans theorizing.

Closing in on its 25th anniversary, this manga is far from slowing down when it comes to capturing reader’s imagination. With the debt owed to beloved characters built up over 1000 chapters, Oda carefully balances humor and devastating moments that draw incredible devotion.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen (8.5 million copies)

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami)

This year's runner-up manga is the juggernaut series Jujutsu Kaisen, selling over 8.5 million copies. Set in a dark supernatural world, the series follows Yuji Itadori as he joins a jujutsu technical college, developing strange abilities while battling deadly curses.

Readers worldwide have been drawn into Gege Akutami’s expansive Jujutsu Kaisen universe, filled with multifaceted characters and inventive power systems. With the manga renowned for its unpredictable plot and moving story arcs, each volume release keeps fans eager for more.

The popularity has been bolstered by MAPPA’s acclaimed anime adaptation, which vividly brings the sinister battles to life. As Yuji grapples internally with his role and forges meaningful relationships, he remains an engaging protagonist with whom readers deeply connect.

1. Blue Lock (10.5 million copies)

Blue Lock (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura)

Finally, the soccer manga Blue Lock is number one on the 2023 list, with a phenomenal 10,527,146 copies sold. This explosive sports series focuses on an unconventional national team training program aimed at creating an egotistical striker who can lead Japan to World Cup victory.

Blue Lock has resonated with the advent of the 2022 World Cup, drawing in readers inspired by the high-stakes drama on and off the football pitch. The manga nearly tripled its 2022 sales figures, indicating it attracted many new fans. Ongoing matches filled with action and unexpected twists and turns have kept the buzz high.

With the release of the Blue Lock anime, both the manga and the anime benefit from each other's increasing popularity. As the training program becomes more intense and the striker candidates ferociously compete, this series promises to continue dominating the charts.

Final thoughts

The best-selling manga rankings provide a glimpse into which stories and creators resonate most strongly with modern Japanese readers. 2023 especially saw the ascension of newer generation hits like Blue Lock and Oshi No Ko appearing alongside consistent mainstays like One Piece.

Surprise anime adaptations, the emergence of up-and-coming authors, and major story developments kept propelling top series. But certain classics like Slam Dunk again proved their enduring ability to gain new fans decades later. In the future, it will remain fascinating to watch both brand-new titles and legendary series compete for the top of the manga sales charts year after year.