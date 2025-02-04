10 best family found anime that you should watch

Family found anime tug at the heartstrings by showing how people society rejects can find belonging. Outcasts, orphans, and those without a place to call home create new families. They embrace each other’s flaws and support one another like any biological family.

The makeshift families in these shows inspire viewers. They demonstrate that family extends far beyond genetics or societal norms. True families form from love, understanding, and shared experiences. Even if they face discrimination, poverty, trauma, or supernatural threats, their familial bonds give them strength.

While makeshift families in anime come in all shapes and sizes, some stories stand out for their emotional impact. The following 10 anime feature family found anime that viewers will laugh, cry, and cheer alongside.

Trending

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

10 must-watch family found anime you can't miss

1. One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Following the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew, One Piece is a long-running shonen anime acclaimed for its compelling storytelling and quirky characters. While sailing the seas, searching for the mythical treasure called "One Piece," Luffy gathers an eclectic crew of fellow pirates.

Despite coming from widely different backgrounds, they treat each other like siblings. Their loyalty and sacrifice for one another forge an unbreakable connection. Though they may bicker and compete at times, the crew always comes together when one of their own needs help.

From facing down warlords and navy fleets to combating prejudice, each member will risk everything for the others. After all their adventures together, they have become as close as any blood relatives, making One Piece a prime example of family found anime.

2. Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures and Satelight)

The characters that make up the Fairy Tail wizard guild in the anime of the same name also share a familial bond. Though not related by blood, guild members rely on and care for each other deeply.

They face external threats as well as interpersonal turmoil together, strengthening their familial ties throughout many trials and adventures. Protagonist Lucy finds a home with the rowdy Fairy Tail guild upon joining.

She develops wonderful friendships that give her the family-like support she always yearned for. Viewers see the characters in this family found anime grow closer over hundreds of episodes.

3. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

The bounty hunter crew aboard the spaceship Bebop makes for an unlikely family in this classic anime. Though the group is initially thrown together by circumstance, crew members Spike, Jet, Faye, and Edward grow to care for and accept one another despite their eccentricities and mysterious pasts.

They face adventures in space together as an ad-hoc family. Viewers get to unravel each character’s hidden backstory and motivations over the course of the show. The found family element develops in a meaningful yet subtle way.

With its smooth jazz soundtrack and neo-noir flavored setting, Cowboy Bebop offers a cooler take for more mature family found anime fans.

4. Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After tragically losing her mother, kind-hearted teenager Tooru goes to live with the mysterious Souma family in this sweet comedy/drama anime. She discovers the Soumas are cursed to turn into animals from the Chinese zodiac when hugged by someone of the opposite sex.

As Tooru's affectionate and cheerful presence helps the Soumas confront dark secrets from their past, she becomes emotionally part of their family. Heartwarming and emotional, Fruits Basket explores all the complicated dynamics of family relationships.

This family found anime features a sprawling and quirky cursed Souma clan, where members accept Tohru’s ability to break down their walls and bring them the support they desperately need.

5. The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

After learning the shocking truth about their seemingly happy orphanage, protagonists Emma, Ray, and Norman develop an intense sibling-like bond as they try to escape their terrible fate. They turn to each other for comfort and courage through unimaginable horrors as their escape plans unfold.

With their lives constantly under threat, Emma, Ray, and Norman forge a powerful familial connection to survive and outwit their evil pursuers. Darker and more suspenseful than typical family found anime, The Promised Neverland keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its menacing storyline.

Ultimately, the genuine bonds between Emma, Norman, and Ray provide emotion and hope through all the terror.

6. Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

Teenager Hiyori rescues Yato, a minor deity aiming to build his following, and ends up frequently interacting with Yato and his weapon partner Yukine. After a life-threatening incident, Hiyori’s soul becomes loosely attached to her body, allowing her to join Yato and Yukine in supernatural conflicts.

She also tries to help them resolve emotional issues. Through many misadventures together, the trio cements a loyal, family-like connection. Featuring elements of action, comedy, and drama, Noragami provides an entertaining blend of Japanese mythology and a modern setting.

The relationships between quirky characters Yato, Yukine, and Hiyori add emotional weight and humor to this supernatural family found anime.

7. Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After discovering his heritage as the son of Satan, Rin Okumura enters the True Cross Academy to train to become an exorcist. He joins a class of talented exorcists-in-training and struggles to control his demonic abilities.

Rin faces prejudice and suspicion due to being the spawn of Satan. However, through fighting demons together and emotional support, Rin and his classmates form mutual trust and see each other as family-like figures.

With exciting supernatural action sequences and impactful character growth, this family found anime explores themes of camaraderie and belonging beautifully against a backdrop of occult adventures.

8. Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After a young orphan, Riko discovers an amnesiac robot boy named Reg, and the two form an instant bond.

Together they descend into a nightmarish pit filled with creatures beyond imagination. But rather than cower in fear, Riko and Reg support each other while forging ahead, solidifying Made in Abyss as a gripping family found anime.

Boasting imaginative world-building and lovable characters, Made in Abyss tells a dark, emotional tale of loss and self-discovery enriched by the unbreakable bonds between Riko, Reg, and other young Cave Raiders descending the Abyss’ mysteries.

9. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

As students master superpowers at UA High Academy’s hero course, protagonists Midoriya, Uraraka, and more start out as classmates and teammates. Through shared classes, dorm life, and battles, they develop strong bonds and mutual understanding.

While not strictly a family found anime, their camaraderie, and teamwork repeatedly unite them against villains threatening the school and the public. Seeing Midoriya and his friends evolve from rivals to steadfast allies is incredibly rewarding.

Featuring thrilling superhero action blended with lighthearted school-life comedy, My Hero Academia excels in fleshing out the connections between an ensemble cast of lovable characters.

10. Dororo

Dororo (Image via MAPPA and Tezuka Productions)

In war-torn feudal Japan, young thief Dororo teams up with Hyakkimaru, a powerful warrior hunting down demons to regain body parts and humanity taken from him at birth. Dororo and Hyakkimaru form a fierce sibling-like bond defending each other through bloody battles with demons plaguing the countryside.

Though often grim, the story highlights the unbreakable loyalty between Dororo and Hyakkimaru. Boldly blending historical fiction, supernatural horror, and mythic adventure, this family found anime provides a thrilling, samurai-flavored twist on genre.

Dororo and Hyakkimaru's relationship develops profoundly across the anthology-style episodic adventures they share slaying demons.

Conclusion

Found family anime explores the powerful emotional connections that arise when people unite through shared experiences rather than blood relations. The above-found family anime all showcase touching relationships between their casts of lively, multifaceted characters.

So try out the family found anime highlighted here to witness some of the most poignant found family stories the medium offers. Their memorable casts come alive and endear audiences as they illustrate how love and loyalty can overcome any obstacle when family stands strong.

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback