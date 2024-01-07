Is the Noragami story over? Status of the anime and manga, explained

The Noragami manga gained popularity when Studio Bones, known for adapting My Hero Academia, adapted it in 2014. The manga, currently clocking at 107 chapters, has finally concluded. The final chapter came out on January 6, 2024, through Kodansha, the publisher of the series during its fourteen-year run.

Now that the Noragami manga has ended, fans are reflecting on the future of the series, particularly when it comes to the anime and its possible adaptations. Furthermore, many are also analyzing the ending that author Adachitoka has provided, which may attract mixed reactions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Noragami series.

Explaining the status of the Noragami manga and anime

The Noragami manga has finally reached its conclusion this month after fourteen years, ending with volume 27. The manga has a total of 107 chapters, first published by Kodansha's Shonen magazine in December 2010 and ending in January 2024. The artist duo, Adachitoka, delivered until the very end.

However, when it comes to the anime adaptation made in 2014 by Studio Bones, the future appears to be a lot more complicated. There is no information or report about the series coming back for the time being, which is usually a sign that there is no interest at the moment to make another anime with this franchise, and that is something most fans need to take into account.

Presently, Studio Bones' position with this manga is not quite clear, so there is no certainty regarding them being interested in making a third season.

The premise and appeal of Noragami

The main cast of the series (Image via Bones)

Hiyori Iki was a normal Japanese student who was hit by a car one day. Following the accident, he finds out that there are two other realities, one being the Near Shore, where normal humans and creatures live, and the Far Shore, where human souls and phantoms, a type of demonic creatures, live.

Amid all this, she meets a god named Yato, who wants to make a name for himself and is willing to fulfill any wish for five yen, which includes healing Hiyori's injured body.

Yato also has a weapon that is made of the soul of a dead human, which is called Yukino, and he has a will of his own. Together, they go through several adventures in the supernatural realm, overcoming hardships and tragedy, which also strengthens their bond, particularly when it comes to Hiyori and Yato.

Final thoughts

Be that as it may, the story has been much celebrated over the years, and readers will now have a final chance to read Hiyori and Sato's adventures on volume 27 after it is released.