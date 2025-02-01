My Hero Academia season 8 should fix the most controversial aspect of Deku's ending

Deku's journey in My Hero Academia ended on a bittersweet end, but since the final chapter dropped, fans have managed to accept it. With the series' season 8 on its way, fans can't wait to see the protagonist's journey come to an end. However, many believe that the finale season should go for an anime original route but not entirely. Moreover, that concerns Deku's journey after becoming a teacher.

After the final war, everyone got diverted into their careers, which was the same for Deku who chose to become a teacher. However, the series hardly shed light on his life as a teacher. Season 8 might need to address this to make the end of Deku's journey look more appealing by showcasing him getting his teaching license and his first interaction with his students.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series and has the author's opinion.

Trending

Why My Hero Academia season 8 should explore Deku's career days

Deku as seen in the manga (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia's final chapter (chapter 430) commenced with a monologue from the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, stating how everyone is born with their own talents. The chapter focused on Deku, who was sitting in his office room. The chapter then went into an 8-year flashback where a class from U.A. High School discussed the life choices of the famous Class 1-A.

The chapter then returned to Deku, who was talking to Aizawa about Bakugo and some other Pro Heroes. Afterward, a time skip was shown where Izuku received the power suit from All Might and managed to continue his journey as a Pro Hero. In the series epilogue, shared in the final volume, Deku showcased his adaptability with the power suit.

Deku as seen in the manga (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Strangely enough, the epilogue didn't showcase any interaction between Deku and his students. However, the fans more-or-less accepted it because this was what the author had in mind. My Hero Academia's final season is set to be released in October 2025 and, as expected, it will also include Deku's career as a teacher.

However, there could be a way that might make Deku's career choice more appealing than the source (manga) and that would be possible through an anime-original sequence of Deku's first interaction with his students. As fans have already seen in the anime, Deku has zero experience teaching others as he has only been taught through Pro Heroes like Gran Torino, All Might, Night Eye, and others.

So, seeing his struggle of interacting with students might be optimal for his character development as a new teacher. Combined with other experiences like Deku achieving his teacher license and taking advice from All Might regarding his new journey: fans might appreciate Deku's career decision more than the manga if such a decision is made by the anime production team.

Final thoughts

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Deku's end in My Hero Academia might be one of the most hated ones as fans preferred if he remained a hero instead of becoming a hero. While he didn't end his journey as a hero, his decision to become a teacher might be destined from his origins when he didn't have any quirks. So, the anime might have a chance to give this scene more justice.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback