8 most popular Bakugo and Deku moments in My Hero Academia, ranked

My Hero Academia captures the dynamic relationship that blends rivalry and friendship very well between Katsuki Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya, therefore perfectly resonating with its fans. Their moments grew from childhood friends to competitors and then allies, ineradicable and an outline of their development and emotions as well as of their mutual resolve.

These moments bring individual arcs to life and create some of the anime's most memorable scenes. Whether they are their explosive battles, heartfelt confrontations, or even moments of mutual understanding, Bakugo and Deku leave a mark on the heart. Here are the eight most popular Bakugo and Deku moments in My Hero Academia, ranked from least to most popular.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Deku vs. Bakugo and 8 other most popular Bakugo and Deku moments in My Hero Academia, ranked

8) Deku and Bakugo vs. All Might

Deku, All Might, and Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones) Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

During the Final Exams Arc, Deku and Bakugo are forced to set aside their rivalry during a training exercise to overcome their formidable teacher, All Might. Despite their clashing ideals. with Deku wanting to get away and Bakugo saying they should defeat All Might, they find a way to work together.

This moment shows their individual growth and the transformation of their relationship into a great blend of strategy, sacrifice, and determination. It is one of the scenes that has dramatic tension and emotional payoff, making it something fans admire so much.

7) Deku saving Bakugo from the Slime Villain

Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

Deku saving Bakugo from the Slime Villain very early in the story proves he is a born hero, even before getting his Quirk. Deku, who is scared of the terrified villain, jumps into action to save Bakugo, which is a bold move, as he wants to protect others.

This shows his selflessness and courage to save his friends, which are the very characteristics of heroism. All Might intervenes in Deku's impulsive act, showing that Deku's actions inspire greatness even when he is powerless. It is a powerful illustration of his potential as a hero, making it one of the most defining moments of Deku and Bakugo in My Hero Academia.

6) Bakugo and Deku collaborate against All For One

All For One (Image via Studio Bones)

When All Might was gravely injured while fighting against All For One, Bakugo and Deku collaborated to take matters into their own hands. From almost dying at the hands of Shigaraki, Bakugo's boldness drives him to take care of his hero, All Might, where he and Deku come together to orchestrate a powerful counterattack.

Bakugo's persistence and development allow him to win over evil and mark a great accomplishment, from being an inexperienced student to a true hero. This moment highlights their shared determination and strengthens their bond in My Hero Academia.

5) Deku’s heartbreaking reaction to Bakugo’s condition

Deku and Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

When Bakugo sacrifices himself to protect his long-time rival, Deku, from Shigaraki’s lethal attack, Deku's heart shatters when he sees his condition. As Bakugo lies injured, fighting for his life, Deku’s distress and helplessness showcase the deep bond between them.

This moment reveals the vulnerability and raw emotion that Deku feels as he struggles with the fear of losing someone he deeply cares about. This is a huge development in the duo since it changed from rivalry to mutual respect and trust due to Bakugo's willingness to risk it all for Deku. It forms one of the most memorable moments of their growth in My Hero Academia.

4) ⁠Bakugo apologizing to Deku

Deku and Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Bakugo apologizing to Deku in season 6 is a strong moment in My Hero Academia. Throughout much of the series, Bakugo's pride prevented him from acknowledging his own weaknesses and, more importantly, his past treatment of Deku.

However, realizing that he had been jealous of Deku's abilities, Bakugo understood that the harm he caused himself could not be changed, and he humbly apologized, showing considerable personal development.

This is one of the most remarkable moments not only because it marks a turning point in their relationship but also indicates how Bakugo changes from being a proud and aggressive person to one who can reflect and show remorse.

3) Deku vs. Bakugo

Deku and Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

The Deku vs. Bakugo fight at Ground Beta is a climactic moment in My Hero Academia. Katsuki confronts Izuku on the inheritance of All Might's Quirk, bringing years of rivalry and putting both characters through an emotional challenge.

This is the high point of their complicated relationship with Katsuki becoming upset by Izuku's rapid development and his desperate bid to prove himself stronger than his childhood friend. In the end, their rivalry reaches a deeper understanding, cementing their bond as true rivals.

2) ⁠Bakugo and Deku using One For All

Deku and Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Bakugo and Deku use One For All together during their fight against Nine. The scene comes out remarkable, with Deku briefly giving over his power to Bakugo, enhancing what is already incredible.

This proves to give Bakugo a decisive strike at Nine, thus exhibiting his agility and alertness. Watching Bakugo utilize One For All, a Quirk that has so far belonged to Deku alone, also highlighted his heroism and willingness to test and strategize in new ways.

1) Bakugo saving Deku from Shigaraki

Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

Bakugo saving Deku from Shigaraki during My Hero Academia's Final War arc shows Bakugo's growth in the story. When Shigaraki targeted Deku with a fatal attack, Bakugo instinctively shielded him, sacrificing his own safety. This selfless act showed a stark contrast to his earlier arrogance and detachment, emphasizing his evolution into a true hero.

Bakugo's grave injuries and balancing between life and death made it so emotional, with fans feeling very moved. The point that Bakugo would risk his life for Deku really proved the strength of their bond and showcased his deep care for his childhood rival.

Final thoughts

The My Hero Academia series is magnificent in the way it brings up the relationship between Bakugo and Deku as developing through rivalry, sacrifice, and mutual growth.

The moment when Deku saves Bakugo from Slime Villain, when Bakugo apologizes to Deku for his past actions, or the collaboration between the two in fighting All For One, each scene of theirs is a reminder of the emotional journey. Moreover, instances like saving Deku from Shigaraki and the shared use of One For All in Heroes Rising were iconic milestones in My Hero Academia.

