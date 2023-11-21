Made in Abyss season 2 ending, explained

Made in Abyss, a 2017 anime that recently concluded its season 2, has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative set in a perilous chasm called the Abyss. Following orphan Riko and her robotic companion Reg, the series explores the duo's deepening bond as they navigate layers of the Abyss, revealing secrets and facing existential challenges.

The anime skillfully blends fantasy, adventure, and psychological exploration, tackling themes of curiosity's cost and the consequences of tapping into the unknown. With stunning animation and a balance of heartwarming moments and gut-wrenching tragedies, Made in Abyss leaves viewers enthralled by its dark and mysterious world.

The bittersweet conclusion of Made in Abyss season 2

In the twelfth episode of season 2 of the anime, titled Gold, the story reaches its climax as the characters face intense battles and make life-altering decisions. Faputa, a key character in the series, continues to fight the beasts from outside the village, while Wazukiyan, a dying character, imparts wisdom and entrusts the care of Faputa to Riko and her friends.

The finale showcases Faputa's determination to achieve her goal of dismantling the Narehate Village Ilblu and giving her mother the peace she deserves. With the help of Reg and her newfound allies, Faputa succeeds in her mission, but not without making sacrifices along the way.

Plot overview of Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss stands out from other anime series due to its captivating and mysterious world. It revolves around the journey of Riko, a little girl, and her loyal robot companion Reg as they venture into the perilous depths of the Abyss. This massive chasm is brimming with artifacts and formidable creatures, making their exploration both thrilling and hazardous.

The Abyss is a place with different levels of risks, and as one ventures deeper, the encounters become more dangerous and unsettling. This series delves into the themes of sacrifice, loss, and the repercussions of delving far into uncharted territory. Its somber atmosphere and exploration of emotions make it a captivating and contemplative anime.

The team behind Made in Abyss

A screenshot from the anime series (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Made in Abyss is the result of the collaboration between Kinema Citrus, the animation studio, and Akihito Tsukushi, the creator of the original manga. The studio has brought Tsukushi's rich and detailed world to life through stunning visuals and immersive storytelling.

Director Masayuki Kojima, known for projects like Monster, brought the dark and mysterious world to life. Meanwhile, Hideyuki Kurata, responsible for series composition and script, ensured a cohesive narrative. Music composer Kevin Penkin's haunting melodies enhanced the series' atmosphere.

On the other hand, Miho Sugiura's character designs added depth, while voice actresses Miyu Tomita (Riko) and Mariya Ise (Reg) breathed life into their respective roles, capturing the spirit and emotional nuances of the characters.

Final thoughts

A snapshot from episode 2 of season 2 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The conclusion of season 2 marks a significant moment in the series, offering resolution to certain storylines, while also leaving room for future exploration.

The final episode showcases how the characters grow and show determination as well as the sacrifices they're willing to make to achieve their goals. It is an anime that explores deep human emotions and the consequences of venturing into unknown territories.

With its captivating storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and a talented creative team, this series has captured the hearts of anime enthusiasts. As fans eagerly await updates on season 3, the ending of season 2 has left them with a mix of contentment and eagerness to discover what lies ahead in the enigmatic and captivating world of Made in Abyss.

