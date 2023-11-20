Recently, TXT's Soobin and other K-Pop idols, including SEVENTEEN's Woozi, ATEEZ's Mingi, WEi’s Yongha, NCT's Taeyong, and DEX came under fire on social media for watching the controversial anime Made In Abyss. This has left fans divided, with some supporting the idols for watching it while others are disgusted by them watching something that showcases child ab*se.

As per IMDb, the synopsis for Made In Abyss reads:

"A girl and her robot companion search for her mother, who's lost within a vast chasm."

While fans defend TXT's Soobin, stating that he didn't recommend the aforementioned anime and only watched it, others mention that even if he watched it, he did say in his recent Weverse live that anime was fun and provocative.

As fans use the hashtag #LEWSERSSS against the idols, one user stated that all men are misogynists to some degree, referring to the K-Pop idols who have watched the problematic anime.

"He enjoyed the plot of season 2 only": Netizens left divided as TXT's Soobin and K-pop idols watch Made In Abyss

Made in Abyss is a well-known anime among fans, recognized for its compelling storyline and adventurous appeal.

However, it also includes dark elements such as child a*use, pe*ophilic content, g*nitalia talk, child v*olence, and scenes of children being a*used while n*ked, among other darker elements that were hard to digest for many people.

In the beginning of the second season of Made in Abyss the character Loli was subjected to inappropriate action (r*pe) as per fans who watched it, and hearing TXT's Soobin enjoy season two was shocking to many.

However, some fans defended the idol, who mentioned Made In Abyss during his Weverse live last year, stating:

"To be honest, I didn’t think the first season was that much fun. But the second season is so fun. It’s not an anime that I want to recommend to you because it’s kind of provocative but the story is really good and I’m having fun watching it"

Many fans also stated that Made in Abyss was highly censored in South Korea at the time of airing while they defended K-pop idols who previously recommended it and called it fun.

Others stated that enjoying a show that had so much inappropriate content was wrong. Some fans even recalled their past experiences of having a hard time watching it.

K-Pop idols, like NCT 127’s Taeyong, have been assumed to be the biggest fans of the manga as a picture of the 11th volume of the anime appeared in one of his Instagram stories. Many fans felt betrayed and couldn't believe that he was consuming such disturbing content.

Idols who liked the anime (Image via X)

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN‘s Woozi, ATEEZ’s Mingi, DEX, WEi’s Yongha have all previously mentioned that they liked the anime during their Weverse live and fan calls. DEX and Woozi recommended it with much enthusiasm when fans asked them to suggest an anime.

While some fans are clearly against the anime, others argue that if that is offensive and inappropriate, the entire generation of Harry Potter lovers, who have been called racists, would face similar criticism. They find the backlash idols are receiving unacceptable.

While the feud between the fans continues, some also believe that idols should be held accountable for their actions as such anime can create a negative influence on people, especially teens who follow them and listen to their likes and dislikes.

Check out how Netizens are divided as TXT's Soobin and other K-pop idols come under fire over the p*dophilic anime Made In Abyss.

As the idol comes under fire, many fans are distancing themselves from Soobin and other K-pop idols, no longer considering them their favorite idols. Many fans also state that they will remember who is putting their back against the idol.

Even the author of Made in Abyss has been exposed as a p*dophile, and fans believe his work reflects his p*dophilic thoughts and actions.

The anime Made in Abyss is divided into two seasons and consists of twelve volumes, created by Akihito Tsukushi.