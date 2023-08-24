"This is so cute": Fans go gaga as ATEEZ's San ran around the stage holding Mexican Flag in recent concert

On August 23, 2023, ATEEZ's San ran around with great enthusiasm, holding the Mexican Flag, during a recent concert held at Arenda CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. The group is currently on their third World Tour titled The Fellowship: Break The Wall.

As ATEEZ members, including Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, and Wooyoung, arrived in Mexico, they were warmly welcomed by a massive crowd, and the members waved to them in response. During the concert, however, it was announced that Jongho would be unable to join the members.

On the concert day, the group set the stage ablaze with electrifying performances of their songs, including HALAZIA, Answer, The Ring, and more. While fans thoroughly enjoyed the concert, what truly brought them overwhelming joy was witnessing ATEEZ's San run across the stage, proudly holding the Mexican Flag. The aftermath saw social media flooded with countless posts as fans continued to express their excitement and emotions.

Expand Tweet

"Unforgettable memory": Mexican ATINYs are proud of ATEEZ's San holding their flag

Expand Tweet

As the lead vocalist of the group, San surprised Mexican fans by proudly holding their flag and running around the stage. ATINYs couldn't get enough of this particular moment, and many fans confessed that they couldn't hold back tears while watching their idol embrace their country's flag, considering it a respectful gesture from San.

He ensured that he reached every corner of the stage, proudly displaying the flag to his fans, and even draped himself with the Mexican Flag later. The concert hall's crowd was overwhelmed with screams and tears.

During The Fellowship: Break The Wall concert, Mexico's ATINYs were once again elated when San addressed them in their language, cheering up the concert stage by speaking in Spanish.

Towards the end, each member of the group held the Mexican Flag, expressing their gratitude to fans who attended the concert to watch their performance. Fans were overjoyed after witnessing these moments and stated that they felt incredibly fulfilled. Take a look at how ATINYs are reacting to ATEEZ's San running around the stage while holding the Mexican Flag in the recent concert:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ATEEZ, however, faced an obstacle during their concert. Following their performance at KCON LA 2023, Jongho had been grappling with severe leg pain, which led to his withdrawal from all upcoming engagements.

This unfortunate situation arose after the conclusion of their performance. Consequently, Jongho has been resting and was unable to attend the concert held in Mexico. Fans present at the concert missed Jongho and chanted his name as an expression of support.

Expand Tweet

Even when Jongho's part arrived in the concert, fans sang his lines to fill the absence of the idol. Needless to say, ATINYs thoroughly enjoyed the concert night in Mexico and mentioned that they won't be able to forget about it.

Expand Tweet

ATEEZ's global tour, titled The Fellowship: Break The Wall, commenced its journey in Seoul, South Korea, in October 2022. This milestone marked three months since the release of their ninth mini-album, The World Ep 1: Movement, along with its lead single Guerrilla.

More about ATEEZ

ATEEZ, a South Korean boy band managed by KQ Entertainment, debuted on October 24, 2018, with the release of the extended play (EP) titled Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.

ATEEZ has impressively delivered ten EPs, a single album, and a studio album in the Korean language till date. Their musical prowess also extends to the Japanese language, where they have presented two single albums, three EPs, and two studio albums.

Notably, titles such as Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action, Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer, Zero: Fever Part.1, Zero: Fever Part.2, Zero: Fever Epilogue, The World EP.1: Movement, and The World EP.2: Outlaw have each triumphantly claimed the top spots on the South Korean Gaon Album Chart. Of particular significance, Zero: Fever Part.1 earned the distinction of becoming the group's inaugural platinum-certified release in the country.

In mid-September, the group is set to make a comeback in Asia, gracing stages in Singapore and Manila with their concerts.