“Their livelihood depends on this”: ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher’s fans justify them doing concerts amidst Itaewon tragedy

ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher fans came to their defense after the two K-pop groups came under fire for hosting concerts amidst the Itaewon human stampede tragedy.

ATEEZ started their world tour "THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL" with a magnetic performance at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, for two days from October 29 to 30. Dreamcatcher also held their "2022 DREAMCATCHER' Apocalypse: Broken Halloween" world tour from October 29 to 30, at the KBS Arena Hall.

Unfortunately, on October 29, Seoul’s Halloween festivities turned into a night of horror and tragedy when a human stampede occurred and claimed 156 lives. The Korean government announced a mourning period till November 5, and announced the cancelation of any non-urgent activities in light of this tragedy.

Unfortunately, ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher couldn’t cancel their pre-decided concerts and fans jumped to their defense, claiming their companies are mid-size agencies and their livelihood depends on it. A section of fans on the online Korean portal Insitz criticized the artists and their management companies for hosting their concerts at a time when the country is mourning such a devastating loss.

Defending their decision to go ahead with the concerts, one fan wrote,

“Their livelihood depends on this so how can they cancel the show.”

ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher fans back their favorite artists amidst backlash from a section of the media and fans

ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher’s concerts were scheduled before the Itaewon tragedy. The unfortunate crowd crush incident cast a gloomy spell on the country’s happy spirits as Korea’s Presient Yoon Suk-yeol announced a one-week mourning period and cancelation of any non-urgent activities.

BIG HIT MUSIC, SM, YG and JYP Entertainment, four of South Korea’s biggest entertainment companies, announced that they were canceling and postponing their major releases and promotional activities, including some promotional activities related to BTS Jin’s The Astronaut and EXO member Chen’s new solo album Last Scene.

However, not every artist and company could afford to do that as that would incur huge financial losses for the company and hence ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher couldn’t cancel their Korean concerts as it was a pre-scheduled event.

pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/253mwhnr ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher go through with their scheduled concerts despite national mourning over Itaewon's tragedy ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher go through with their scheduled concerts despite national mourning over Itaewon's tragedytinyurl.com/253mwhnr https://t.co/RWffnV17rE

The K-pop industry is slowly getting back at its feet with their first Korean offline concerts post COVID-19 and millions of dollars have been invested in the production process, hence it is not feasible for mid-size and smaller entertainment companies like KQ Entertainment (ATEEZ) and Dreamcatcher Company (Dreamcatcher) to cancel everything at the last minute.

ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher’s fans defended their favorite artists, claiming that it is not possible for mid-size and small companies to cancel everything, as it would result in huge financial losses for the organizers, sponsors, and employees as well.

tartar @songfxon there's 3 concert in south korea today ateez, dreamcatcher and oneus. i know it's really sensitive to held concert in this situation but cancelling concert is not that easy. the tragedy happen at night during d1 concert and that's a lot of people/company are involved that can't there's 3 concert in south korea today ateez, dreamcatcher and oneus. i know it's really sensitive to held concert in this situation but cancelling concert is not that easy. the tragedy happen at night during d1 concert and that's a lot of people/company are involved that can't

Fans of both groups requested that the media and other fandoms not troll the artists and exercise some sensitivity in this matter. ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher fans have decided not to post any photos or videos from the concert to respect the country’s sentiments in this hour of tragedy.

Fans apologized and paid their sincere condolences at their respective concerts as well.

Yukino Hana @YukinoH68904870 To all fans of DREAMCATCHER, Oneus and Ateez, if you are going to their concert today, K-fans or I-fans，PLEASE REFRAIN FROM POSTING ANY PICTURES OF THE CONCERT since October 30 - November 5 will be a mourning days of Korea for the victims of Itaewon incident. To all fans of DREAMCATCHER, Oneus and Ateez, if you are going to their concert today, K-fans or I-fans，PLEASE REFRAIN FROM POSTING ANY PICTURES OF THE CONCERT since October 30 - November 5 will be a mourning days of Korea for the victims of Itaewon incident.

Yukino Hana @YukinoH68904870 The concerts of DREAMCATCHER, Ateez and Oneus is already finished. Even though they can't cancel their concert today, They didn't forgot to pay homage to the victims of Itaewon tragedy (I don't know if Oneus do this but 1st & 2nd pic are Ateez and 3rd are DC) The concerts of DREAMCATCHER, Ateez and Oneus is already finished. Even though they can't cancel their concert today, They didn't forgot to pay homage to the victims of Itaewon tragedy (I don't know if Oneus do this but 1st & 2nd pic are Ateez and 3rd are DC) https://t.co/8sYn5Lxohs

It is also important to note that both groups have more international fans than Korean fans and hence had to go-ahead with the concert as issuing a last minute refund was not possible.

ATEEZ canceled press interactions prior to the concert and solely focussed on delivering a quiet performance amidst the tragic hour. Dreamcatcher also shared sincere messages of condolences and paid tribute to the deceased during this unfortunate time.

ATEEZ and Dreamcatcher’s respective agencies have not issued an official statement at the time of writing.

Poll : 0 votes