"I can't breathe": TXT’s Yeonjun and Soobin join “Gum Challenge” with Jessi, leaving fans speechless

On October 27, 2023, TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin joined Jessi for her "Gum Challenge," and a video was posted by Jessi on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Gum is Jessi's latest track, which she released in October. She is currently engaged in promotional activities for her single. She also did the "Gym Challenge" with other celebrities, which she posted on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, as TOMORROW X TOGETHER members joined the "Gum Challenge," fans were over the moon about the intense and sensual choreography of the challenge, leaving fans speechless. Soon, fans took to social media to express themselves and their opinions about the challenge.

"OH, WE ARE SO WELL FED": Fans can't get enough of Jessi, Yeonjun, and Soobin's latest dance challenge

As TXT's Yeonjun, Soobin, and Jessi danced to Gum, fans couldn't get enough of it. The female idol posted the video with the caption:

"When men POP that GUM!! The #watermelonsquad🍉 is back!! #ifyouknowyouknow Love you guys!!! Forever my 동생s!! 1위 축하해!!!!! 👏🏻 @txt_bighit #GUMCHALLENGE #연준 #수빈 #TXT #제시 #JESSI"

The video began with the trio doing a little warm-up and then moving to synchronize their steps with the beats of the music, including twerking as part of the choreography. Following their intense twerking, Jessi playfully interacted with Soobin, and then Yeojun joined in. The trio concluded their challenge.

As the idol posted the video on her social media accounts, it soon went viral among fans who couldn't stop observing how Yeonjun matched the beats of the music perfectly and delivered impressive twerking.

Fans noted that he wasn't shy about it and performed the twerking flawlessly. On the other hand, they also noticed that Soobin was a bit shy about it but still nailed the choreography.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest "Gum Challenge" of Jessi, joined by TOMORROW X TOGETHER members.

Fans were also excited that their "watermelon squad," consisting of Yeonjun, Soobin, and Jessi, was back. The last challenge they did was for Jessi's single Zoom, and fans couldn't get enough of it. The trio has been famous for their interactions, jokes, and humor among K-pop fans.

They were named the Watermelon Squad when TXT appeared on Jessi's Showterview show and played a game with her where she needed to gesture the watermelon sign to both Yeonjun and Soobin.

Meanwhile, she also replied to Yeonjun's twerking on Weverse to some of the fans posts and commented that he got some special knees.

Subsequently, fans found the scene hilarious and started calling them the Watermelon Squad. Jessi later added the phrase to her Instagram posts when she was spotted with the two TXT members.

Needless to say, since 2021, fans have been enjoying their online interactions and can't get over how the trio still shares the same bond. Yeonjun also shared the Gym Challenge video on his social media accounts' story.

In recent news, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has been nominated in two categories at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, as mentioned below:

Top K-Pop Album (The Name Chapter: Temptation) ni Top Global K-Pop Artist.

Meanwhile, Jessi also commented on her TikTok "Gum Challenge" video that she will be back with another video with the TXT member.

Fans are gearing up to cast their votes for the idols and can't wait to see them win. Also, MOAs and Jessi's fans are excited to see their next interaction.