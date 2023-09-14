"Being in 3 different groups. He works so hard": Fans hilariously react as Cha Eun-woo makes an unexpected appearance with TXT at VMAs 2023

On September 12, 2023, Cha Eun-woo went viral on social media when he unexpectedly appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards. This appearance was reported in an article by the New York-based media outlet Daily News, which covered the news of TXT performing at the event. In their story, they mistook Yeonjun, a member of TXT, as Cha Eun-woo and mentioned him in the caption instead.

Later, fans realized that the incorrect statement originated from the source, Getty Images, where the photographer confused Cha Eun-woo with Yeonjun. Soon, fans humorously reacted to the mishap on social media, noting that this wasn't the first time Cha Eun-woo had been mistaken for another group member.

Expand Tweet

He had previously been treated as a member of MONSTA X as well. They humorously stated that he worked in three groups- ASTRO, MONSTA X, and TXT, and was working hard.

Fans can't get enough of surprising appearances made by Cha Eun-woo at MTV VMAs

Image via Getty talking about Cha Eun-woo being member of TXT

As Cha Eun-woo unexpectedly appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards, seemingly performing with TXT on stage, fans can't stop discussing the mistake made by the source mentioned earlier. They believe such errors are bound to happen when someone not well-versed in K-pop covers the South Korean entertainment industry, leading to confusion between different actors.

Some fans even jokingly speculate about the regular instances when the idol is mistaken for a member of various groups, imagining what would occur if he joined TXT and how the members would treat him.

Here's how fans are reacting to the idol's unexpected appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

TXT delivered an electrifying performance at the same music and awards show alongside Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta. The duo recently collaborated on Back for More, released September 15, 2023. Fans thoroughly enjoyed their performance at the event. The group was spotted celebrating the occasion with Jungkook and Bang Si-hyuk on the same day.

Additionally, the True Beauty actor was recently seen at the Chaumet pop-up boutique opening at ION Orchard and the Dior Celebration Exhibition event, causing fans to go wild with excitement over his captivating visuals.

More about TXT and Eun-woo

TXT, short for Tomorrow X Together, is a South Korean boy band created by Big Hit Entertainment. It comprises five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai.

On March 4, 2019, they debuted with the EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star. This EP achieved remarkable success, as it debuted at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at an impressive position of 140.

Born on March 30, 1997, as Lee Dong-min, he is widely recognized by his stage name, Cha Eun-woo. He is a versatile South Korean talent, excelling as a singer-songwriter, actor, and model, all under the management of Fantagio.

On February 23, 2016, he embarked on his music career as part of the six-member boy group ASTRO, marking their debut with the release of their first extended play, Spring Up.

The ASTRO member is gearing up to make his drama comeback with A Good Day To Be A Dog in October 2023.