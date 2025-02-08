Jinshi's Moon Fairy dance in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 has fans swooning

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 was released on February 7, 2025. The episode featured the 'Moon Fairy' dance requested by the Envoy Party. As expected, it was nearly impossible to find someone with matchable beauty which had Maomao troubled. However, the beauty was right before her eyes all this time and that was Jinshi.

Despite being a male, Jinshi's facial features resembled that of a beautiful woman and Maomao utilized this. After preparing the venue and everything, Jinshi displayed a 'moon fairy dance' before the Envoy Party and enticed them. Not only this, the fans were also in awe over the dance and took to the internet with their praises.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 and has the author's opinion.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5: What is Jinshi's Moon Fairy Dance?

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 began with Maomao brainstorming to find someone of matchable beauty to the 'moon fairy' which the Envoy Party witnessed in the past. As she couldn't conclude, she started wandering around. While exploring the garden, she stumbled across Shisui who was collecting moths. Something clicked in Maomao's mind and she started preparing for the dance.

Before long, it was nighttime, and The Envoy Party, alongside the Emperor and his 5 Consorts, were getting ready for the dance party. Sadly, the party didn't feature the 'moon fairy dance' and everyone returned. As the Envoy Party was returning, they were stopped by Maomao.

Elegantly, Maomao summoned Jinshi before her who was wearing the Moon Fairy costume. Jinshi then started the 'moon fairy dance' as the Envoy Party couldn't keep their eyes away from the male protagonist. However, the dance ended with Jinshi disappearing into thin air. The Envoy Party then cornered Maomao and inquired about the location of the Moon Fairy.

Maomao said something that gave them an answer. In reality, Jinshi jumped into the river and came out from the other side. While this dance satisfied every urge of the Envoy party, it also intrigued the fans.

Reaction from the fans

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

While the fans were over the moon over the 'moon fairy dance,' the people who weren't aware of the series asked who might be the beauty that danced. This proved that Maomao's makeup skills were enough to fool people into thinking that Jinshi was a lady.

The fans were confused because they couldn't decide whether the female or male protagonist was more beautiful in this scene, as Maomao was also dressed for the "moon fairy dance." Lastly, one fan was just glad that the scene did justice to the source material, the manga.

"Who is the diva?" a fan asked

"This was stunning," another one said

"My mind is trying to decide who between them is more beautiful," another fan said

'They did this scene justice' another one claimed

Final Thoughts

The "moon fairy dance" might be one of the few surprises that The Apothecary Diaries season 2 might be planning. While the one to credit in the dance might be Maomao, due to her planning skills, Jinshi's role was also crucial because he danced professionally.

