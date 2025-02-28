The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8: Maomao investigates the curse of the previous Emperor

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 was released on February 28, 2025. The episode introduced Empress Dowager, who invited every consort to a tea party and assigned Maomao to solve a mystery for her.

Ad

The Empress claimed that she might have cursed the previous Emperor, preventing his body from rotting years after his death. On the other hand, Maomao's encounter with Shisui was also highlighted, as the former was accused of the latter's crimes. In addition, Maomao continued to decipher who assisted Lady Shin in creating the lethal drugs.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8: Empress Dowager's introduction brings a dark mystery to light

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8, Empress Dowager, commenced with a focus on Maomao as the female protagonist was shifted to a storage room after her reckless action to collect a lizard's tail. However, part of the reason behind this punishment was that Maomao collected bugs in another consort's garden, an accusation the female protagonist denied.

Ad

Trending

This was because Maomao was aware of who might be behind this. So, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 saw Maomao gathering the whereabouts of Shisui. As expected, she was nowhere to be found. However, after bribing some maids, Maomao finally got a location where Shisui might appear.

As the female protagonist was patrolling the designated area, she came across the flowers that were used to create the abortion-inducing drugs (synthesized by Lady Shin). As Maomao was overthinking about the past, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 saw Shisui pop out of the bushes, catching a bug. Eventually, these two sat down and Maomao told her about the accusation.

Ad

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

As these two were conversing, Empress Dowager passed through during her trip to the clinic. As much as Maomao was hesitant about crossing paths with the Empress, she had to meet her face-to-face the next day. Empress Dowager was visiting Consort Gyokuyou due to some urgent case and, as expected, this case revolved around a meeting with Maomao.

Ad

After saying her greetings to Gyokuyou, the Empress Dowager was left behind with the female protagonist. After asking for Maomao's permission, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 saw Empress Dowager claiming that she might have cursed the previous Emperor and wanted Maomao to investigate this case.

The next day, the Empress Dowager arranged a tea party with the consorts and assigned one of her ladies-in-waiting to give Maomao the details about the previous Emperor. The lady-in-waiting first visited the room of the previous Empress, alongside Maomao, and immediately exited as no one was allowed to visit it.

Ad

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Afterwards, Maomao was escorted outside where both could see the consorts and the Empress enjoying their tea party. The lady-in-waiting then revealed the details about the previous Emperor. As claimed in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8, the previous Emperor was interested in younger women.

Ad

Due to this, the Empress Dowager, the Emperor's wife, never enjoyed a healthy bond with his husband, and the Emperor was easily manipulated by his mother, the previous Empress. However, Dowager never liked this. After the previous Empress passed away, the Emperor fell gravely ill, which had Empress Dowager thinking about the relationship between his husband and mother-in-law.

Sadly, a few months later, the Emperor also passed. However, when the previous Emperor's corpse was displayed before Dowager 10 years after his death, it was still fresh, making the Empress Dowager believe that she might have cursed her husband. After hearing everything, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 saw Maomao accepting the case on one mysterious condition.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback