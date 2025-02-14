The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6: Maomao saves Lady Lihua from another grave calamity

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 was released on February 14, 2025. The episode shifted its focus to the Crystal Pavilion after the clinic maid asked Maomao to 'investigate' the condition of a sick lady-in-waiting. As Maomao infiltrated the house in secrecy, she unraveled the sinister acts of the house's head lady-in-waiting, Shin.

Not only was she planning on killing a maid by cornering her inside a shed, but Shin was also the 'imposter' who created the poison to endanger Lady Gyokuyou's pregnancy. However, Shin's target was her blood-related cousin, Lady Lihua, who was also expecting a child. Maomao uncovered the mystery before Jinshi and Gaoshun and saved the Consort's life again.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6: Maomao saves a lady-in-waiting and uncovers the mystery of the poison maker

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6, titled The Crystal Pavilion, For the Third Time, commences where it left off in the previous episode as Maomao's act of making medicine was caught by the clinic's maid. So, she requested to see the female protagonist. Yinghua was sent alongside Maomao for negotiations to make sure nothing went wrong.

As these two reached the clinic, the clinic maid immediately apologized for her acts and explained how she needed Maomao to help a lady-in-waiting from the Crystal Pavilion. As expected, Maomao was intrigued by this and immediately accepted the request. Due to the suspiciousness of the request, Maomao had to take every step carefully.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The next day, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 saw Maomao visiting the Crystal Pavilion alongside the quack doctor. Maomao had altered her appearance to make her look different than usual. Even though it was difficult to get past the head lady-in-waiting, Shin, they managed to enter the house due to Jinshi's recommendation letter.

As they were walking towards Lady Lihua, Maomao heard someone's cough. So, to keep Shin distracted, Maomao blew her cover, allowing the quack doctor to rush towards a shed from where the voice came from. As expected, this shed had the sick girl the clinic's maid wanted to save.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 saw Maomao take care of the feverish maid. As Shin was looking suspiciously around the shed, Maomao started her investigation and pulled out a box full of fragrances, the combination of which seemed like the one that was used to abort Lady Gyokuyou's pregnancy.

Shin and Lady Lihua as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

As expected, Shin was not answering any questions so she was taken in front of the audience of Jinshi and Lady Lihua. Upon being asked by Jinshi, Shin didn't confess to anything and played the same game. However, as Maomao tried to smell her to affirm that she was wearing the same fragrance, Shin jumped and scratched Maomao's face.

To take care of her, Lady Lihua volunteered and revealed her blood relationship with Shin. Lady Lihua's tender voice triggered Shin's anger as she confessed her sin. Both Shin and Lady Lihua were candidates to become the Emperor's consorts. However, Lihua beat Shin and afterward, the latter never got a chance to enjoy the limelight.

As her confession ended, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 saw Shin throwing every perfume at Lady Lihua. However, Gaoshun stopped her before anything happened. Moreover, unlike last time (where Lady Lihua left everything to her ladies-in-waiting during her first abortion), Lady Lihua slapped Shin and asked Jinshi to expel her from the rear palace.

