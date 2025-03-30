Is Jinshi a eunuch in The Apothecary Diaries? His secret explained

Jinshi is the central male protagonist of The Apothecary Diaries and the one who might have a romantic interest in Maomao. The character is known for his beautiful appearance. However, some speculate that he might not be a eunuch, which he claims to be. Fortunately, the reality was exposed in the latest installment of season 2, and it is according to what fans speculate.

Ad

No, Jinshi is not a eunuch as he only acts to be one, according to the bet he made with the current Emperor. In the past, Jinshi was asked by the Emperor to become the next Crown Prince. However, due to the male protagonist's nature, he refused. So, these two settled the dispute through a game of Go, in which Jinshi won and acquired the role of an eunuch, instead of the next Crown Prince.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the light novel series.

Explaining the reason behind Jinshi's eunuch status in The Apothecary Diaries

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 featured Maomao and Jinshi locked close to each other in an underground cave. As Maomao tried to free herself, she grabbed something between Jinshi's legs, forcing the male protagonist to make a weird reaction. To confirm the reaction, Maomao again grabbed the 'thing,' forcing the same reaction from the male protagonist.

Ad

As Jinshi asked Maomao to put her hand away from the 'thing,' Maomao was left dumbfounded to learn the fact that Jinshi was not a eunuch. Jinshi then stood up and told Maomao about this secret before. However, Maomao, scared of the complications that might arise from learning this secret, prevented Jinshi from speaking.

Eunuch is a word that comes from early Greek mythology. A eunuch is a male who has been castrated to prevent any interaction with females in a specified area. Inside the Imperial Palace, filled with beautiful consorts and maids, eunuchs are the only males present.

Ad

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Just like every other eunuch, Jinshi is another eunuch. Since his introduction, his image is that of a beautiful male that people sorrow over, considering how he is castrated in the eyes of the masses. However, as revealed in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12, Jinshi's reality differs.

Ad

So, why does such an enigma exist among a hoard of beauties inside the Imperial Palace? To some fans' surprise, this has to do with the male protagonist's complicated lineage and how he became a part of the Imperial Palace's royal lineage.

Ah-Duo as seen in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation Studio and OLM)

Jinshi from The Apothecary Diaries is the biological son of the current Emperor and Ah-Duo, the daughter of Suiren. When Jinshi arrived in this world, Ah-Duo's care was restricted, leading to her fighting for her death. The reason for this was the birth of the Emperor's brother, who attracted all the attention.

Ad

So, in a last-minute attempt, Ah-Duo exchanged Jinshi with the Emperor's brother. This led to Jinshi being raised as the Emperor's biological brother (even though they were siblings), and the Emperor's brother died of lack of care. Later on, when it was time to decide the next inheritor of the throne, Jinshi, the only brother of the Emperor, was in line.

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

However, due to his nature, he declined this condition. So, the Emperor and Jinshi decided Jinshi's next role through a game of Go (a Japanese board game). If Jinshi lost, he would inherit the Emperor's throne.

Ad

However, if the male protagonist won, he would become in charge of the Imperial Palace's Inner Palace as a eunuch (fake). Surprisingly, Jinshi won the bet and is currently working in the Imperial Palace as a fake eunuch about whom only a few people know.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback