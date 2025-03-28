The Apothecary Diaries season 2 part 2 reveals new theme songs and more in PV 

Friday, March 28, 2025 saw The Apothecary Diaries season 2 part 2 begin streaming a new promotional video, revealing its first episode’s release date, new theme songs, and more. The second part is set to begin on Friday, April 4, 2025 with no interruption or break following the airing of the final episode of the first part.

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 part 2 also revealed a new key visual alongside the release of the aforementioned promotional video. The key visual features protagonist Maomao journeying to what seems to be a city on a snowy mountaintop. The new promotional video also features footage from the upcoming cour, and teases what to expect from the upcoming episodes.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 part 2 features new theme songs from Mrs. Green Apple and Otomoinotake

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The aforementioned news on The Apothecary Diaries season 2 part 2 was officially announced via the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The new opening theme song is titled “Kusuhiki,” or “Mysterious,” and will be performed by Mrs. Green Apple. The new ending theme song is titled “Hitorigoto,” or “Soliloquy,” and will be performed by Omoinotake. Both are previewed in the promotional video.

The new trailer for the anime mostly spends time on recapping events from earlier in the season, such as the attempt on Jinshi’s life. This later transitions into new footage and dialogue from the upcoming episodes, which tease Momo departing on her own journey. The trailer then ends with the image of Momo travelling on the key visual, as well as ominous dialogue which states “insects can’t survive winter,” per the trailer’s captions.

Ad

As mentioned above, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 part 2 is set to begin on Friday, April 4, 2025 with the season’s 13th episode overall. The season initially premiered on January 10, 2025 in Japan on Nippon TV’s FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT programming block. The anime will air for two full consecutive cours, with Crunchyroll streaming it weekly as it airs in Japan with English subtitles. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub for the series.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first cour’s opening theme song was titled “Hyakkaryoran,” or “Splendid Bounty,” and was performed by Lilas Ikuta. The first cour’s ending theme song was titled “Shiawase no Recipe,” or “The Recipe for Happiness,” and was performed by Dai Hirai. New cast members joining the series for its second season include Asami Seto as the maid Shisui, and Lynn and Yumi Hara as Ayla and Aylin, respectively.

The anime’s first season premiered in October 2023, airing its first three episodes all at once. The first season also ran for two continuous cours. Crunchyroll also streamed the first season weekly as it aired in Japan with English subtitles, and also streamed an English dub.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback