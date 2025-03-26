Witch Watch anime reveals April 2025 English dub release date and additional cast

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Witch Watch anime unveiled the English dubbed version of the show's promotional video. The short clip revealed additional English cast members and the April 27, 2025, English dub debut date. The supernatural comedy anime is set to premiere in Japan on April 6, 2025, and will air for consecutive cours.

Ad

Under the production of Bibury Animation Studios, Witch Watch anime is based on Kenta Shinohara's eponymous supernatural romance-comedy manga series. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has been releasing the chapters of this manga since February 2021, with 20 volumes published thus far.

Witch Watch anime's English trailer confirms the cast and April 27, 2025 premiere

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, the official staff streamed the English dubbed trailer for the Witch Watch anime on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. According to the short clip, the anime's English dub version will be released on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST.

In other words, the English dub will be released three weeks after the anime's premiere on April 6, 2025. Besides the English dub, the show will have French, German, Portugese (Brazil), Italian, Spanish, and Thai dubs.

Ad

The promotional video released on Tuesday serves as an English dubbed version of the anime's original PV. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's new English dub cast members. Rosie Okumura voices Yuri Makuwa, while Howard Wang stars as Tenryu Kikomiya. Erica Mendez plays Kara Minami, while Xanthe Huynh voices Kukumi Ureshino.

The previously announced English dub cast for the Witch Watch anime are:

Stephen Fu as Morhito Otogi

LilyPichu as Nico Wakatsuki

Caleb Yen as Kanshi Kazamatsuri

Cristina Vee as Nemu Miyao

Kevin K. Gomez as Keigo Magami

Kyle Hebert as Reiji Otogi

Ad

Additional information

Nico, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The Witch Watch anime originally premieres on April 6, 2025, on MBS, TBS, and 26 affiliated networks in Japan. The series will be available on Netflix, Crunchyroll, ADN, Hulu, and Aniplus for the internatinal audiences.

Ad

The primary Japanese cast members for the series are: Ryota Suzuki as Morihito, Rina Kawaguchi as Nico, Tomori Kusunoki as Nemu Miyao, Kaito Ishikawa as Magami, Kohei Amasaki as Kanshi, Konomi Kohara as Kukumi, Rie Takahashi as Kara, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tenryu, Noriko Hidaka as Riro, Jun Fukushima as Kyoki, and others.

Hiroshi Ikehata directs the series at Bibury Animation Studios, with Masao Kawase as the assistant director. Deko Akao writes the scripts, while Haruko Iizuka is the show's character desiger. Yuki Sawa and Kaishu Sugimura are enlisted as sub-character designers. Yukari Hashimoto composes the anime's music. YOASOBI performs the opening theme, Watch Me, while Aooo sings the ending song, Maho Spice.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback