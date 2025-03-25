A Condition Called Love manga set to end in 3 chapters

On Monday, March 24, 2025, the May issue of Kodansha's Monthly Dessert magazine revealed that Megumi Morino's A Condition Called Love manga will end its serialization in three more chapters. Yet, prior to that, the manga will go on a break in the magazine's next issue (April issue) on April 24, 2025.

Megumi Morino's shojo romance, A Condition Called Love manga, has been serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Dessert magazine since December 2017. The company collected the manga's individual chapters into 16 tankobon volumes thus far. Kodansha USA has been releasing the manga in English since 2020.

Hinase and Hananoi's story in A Condition Called Love manga ends in three more chapters

Following that, Megumi Morino's A Condition Called Love will publish three more chapters and will end with chapter 72. In addition to the magazine's announcement, Megumi Morino has given an update on the manga's future on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. Megumi Morino's tweet in Japanese, when translated into English, reads as follows:

"Chapter 69 of 'Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai' is in the May issue of Dessert, which went on sale today. I'm relieved to have finally made it this far. Volume 17, scheduled for release in May, will include up to this chapter. There are only three chapters left of the main story, but I'll tell you in advance that I'm planning on drawing a lot of spinoffs, so please bear with me a little longer."

In other words, once Megumi Morino completes A Condition Called Love manga, fans can look forward to the spin-off stories revolving around the characters from the main narrative. Although the author hasn't explicitly revealed the nature of those spin-offs, it's certainly something fans can look forward to.

Notably, the series gained popularity in the mainstream media following its anime adaptation under East Fish Studio's production. The series aired 12 episodes from April 2024 to June 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the episodes of the rom-com anime as they aired in Japan.

About the manga

Hananoi and Hotaru in the anime (Image via East Fish Studio)

A Condition Called Love manga centers around Hinase Hotaru, a 16-year-old high school freshman student, who has always been ambivalent when it comes to love. Although she doesn't understand the complex emotions of love, everything changes when she encounters Hananoi Saki on a snowy day.

Interestingly, Hotaru's chance encounter with Hananoi happens after the latter's tragic breakup. Seeing Hananoi sitting alone on a snowy day, Hotaru extends her umbrella toward him. The next day, she's put in an awkward situation as Hananoi asks her out in the middle of her classroom. As such, A Condition Called Love manga centers around Hananoi and Hotaru's unique love story.

