The Demons Are Planning Something Good anime announced for production by TNK

On Monday, March 24, 2025, an official X (formerly Twitter) account was opened to reveal the production of The Demons Are Planning Something Good anime. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser visual and information on the anime's main staff and studio. However, no details were shared on the anime's release date.

Ad

The Demons Are Planning Something Good anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series, written by Takuji Kato and illustrated by Gashigashi. Kato-san originally launched the manga on their X handle in 2022. Eventually, Kadokawa acquired the rights and started serializing the manga on the DraDra Sharp# web manga site, with Gashigashi's art.

The Demons Are Planning Something Good anime officially green-lit for production

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A newly opened X handle unveiled a key visual on Monday, March 24, 2025, to confirm the production of The Demons Are Planning Something Good anime, based on Takuji Kato (author) and Gashigashi's (illustrator) manga series of the same name. The pertinent details concerning the anime's release date, cast, and full staff will be revealed in the future.

The key visual features Renbinkyo, the head of the Demon King's Army Development Bureau, and his assistant, Letze. The main duo is seen against a captivating yet spooky background. Moreover, the visual reveals the logo for The Demons Are Planning Something Good anime.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, the anime's official X handle has shared illustrations and comments from the original author, Takuji Kato, and the illustrator, Gashigashi. Regarding the anime adaptation, Takuji Kato has expressed their disbelief. The author's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

"I can't believe it, but 'The Demonic Things' is being made into an anime! It was originally just a hobby manga I posted on social media, but I was able to get to this point thanks to my editor who suggested I serialize it, Gashi Gashi sensei who always shows us the best drawings, and above all, all the readers who have supported and cheered me on."

Ad

Likewise, GashiGashi-sensei is honored that the manga is being made into an anime. The manga illustrator has thanked everyone involved in the work and the readers who have supported them. Both Kato-san and GashiGashi-san look urgent to anime.

Notably, Takuya Asaoka, who has previously worked on Immoral Guild, VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream, and Redo of Healer, directs the supernatural anime at TNK Studios. It's the same studio responsible for producing the animation of High School of DXD, School Days, and other titles.

Ad

About the series

Based on the original manga series, The Demons Are Planning Something Good anime is a demon comedy story about Renbinkyo, the head of the Demon King's Army of Development Bureau, who is interested in a power that can only be acquired from negative emotions born from "humiliation." As such, the Demon researches and lays traps for the adventurers, with his assistant, Letze.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback