One Piece anime reveals new teaser PV ahead of Egghead Arc part 2's release

On Monday, March 24, 2025, the One Piece anime revealed a new teaser promotional video for the second part of Egghead Arc. The new teaser previews the new opening theme song that will be featured in the anime when it resumes broadcasting in April 2025.

Amidst One Piece anime's return with the second part of Egghead Arc in April 2025, the series released a new promotional video during Anime Japan 2025. The RED STAGE also announced the opening and ending theme song details for when the anime will return. The same opening theme song has now been previewed with the new promotional video.

One Piece anime previews new opening theme song for Egghead Arc Part 2

On March 24, 2025, the official website of the One Piece anime began streaming a new promotional video. The new PV gave fans a first look at the second part of the anime's Egghead Arc.

The new promotional video opened with Monkey D. Luffy proclaiming his return. This was followed by glimpses of the Straw Hat Pirates alongside Jewelry Bonney, Lilith, and Vegapunk.

Rob Lucci as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Right after, the anime switched to the big fight scenes giving fans glimpses of Roronoa Zoro vs. Rob Lucci and Monkey D. Luffy vs. Kizaru. In addition, the anime gave fans a quick look at the remaining Straw Hat Pirates, members of the World Government, and York.

With the promotional video, the anime also previewed its new opening theme song "Tenshi to Akuma" (Angels and Demons) performed by GRe4N BOYZ.

GRe4N BOYZ shared that they were happy at being entrusted with a moment as memorable as One Piece anime's return. They wished the song would reach the audience as intended, as they all witnessed the adventure together.

Kizaru as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In addition, the One Piece anime also revealed details surrounding its return. The second part of Egghead Arc will return on Saturday, April 5, at 9 PM JST, on Fuji TV's "Saturday Premium" programming slot. The anime will return with an 83-minute special recap for Egghead Arc Part 1 and Episode 1123.

On Sunday, April 6, the anime will release Episode 1124 at 11:15 PM JST on Fuji TV. Following that, the anime will continue broadcasting its new episodes at the same timeslot weekly. Meanwhile, To Be Hero X will air during One Piece anime's original "9:30 AM JST" timeslot.

