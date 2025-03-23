The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy announces July 2025 release with 1st PV at Anime Japan 2025

On Sunday, December 23, 2025, The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy anime announced its July 2025 premiere with its first promotional video at Anime Japan 2025. In addition, the stage at the Aniplex booth announced its additional staff members.
The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy, written and illustrated by Aya Hirakawa is a Japanese manga serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine since December 2021. P.A. Works later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation.
The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy unveils its first promotional video
The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy stage at Aniplex Booth was presented by Minami Hinata (Yuu Ayase), Yoshino Aoyama (Miwa Mikadono), Aoi Koga (Niko Mikadono), and Yurina Amami (Kazuki Mikadono).
The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy anime is set to premiere in July 2025. The anime made this announcement with its first promotional video.
The promotional video gave fans a glimpse at Yuu Ayase's relationship with the Mikadono sisters. While he was ordinary, the Mikadono sisters, namely Kazuki, Niko, and Miwa were geniuses at shogi, martial arts, and performing arts, respectively. The promotional video also suggested that the Mikadono sisters bullied Yuu Ayase for being ordinary.
While Yuu Ayase believed that there was no way he could stand side by side with the three sisters, in a twist of fate, he was set to start living with them under the same roof. As expected, the sisters weren't willing to open up to him. Nevertheless, Yuu Ayase was determined to form a familial bond with the siblings.
In addition, the promotional video announced the additional staff members for the anime. They are as follows:
- Series Script: Takayo Ikami
- Sub-Character Design: Yuito Kiyosawa
- Main Animator: Tsukasa Miyazaki
- Color Design: Kazu Doi
- Art Director: Junichi Higashi
- Art Design: Hitomi Ito
- Compositing Director of Photography: Kōhei Asahi
- 3D Director: Yuka Morishige
- Prop Design: Hiromi Makino
- 2D Design: Makoto Yoshigaki
- Special Effects: Masahiro Murakami
- Editing: Ayumi Takahashi
- Music: Masaru Yokoyama
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Sound Production: Magic Capsule
To commemorate the promotional video's release, the anime is conducting a social media present campaign. Five lucky winners will receive a poster signed by the cast members.
Lastly, the anime has officially launched its TikTok account. As announced by the staff members, they are set to release a variety of content on it in the future.
Related Links
- Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Past Arc compilation film unveils official trailer and theme song at Anime Japan 2025
- Tougen Anki anime unveils new key visual, second trailer, and more
- Oshi no Ko season 3 unveils new visual and plot at Anime Japan 2025