The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy announces July 2025 release with 1st PV at Anime Japan 2025

On Sunday, December 23, 2025, The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy anime announced its July 2025 premiere with its first promotional video at Anime Japan 2025. In addition, the stage at the Aniplex booth announced its additional staff members.

The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy, written and illustrated by Aya Hirakawa is a Japanese manga serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine since December 2021. P.A. Works later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation.

The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy unveils its first promotional video

The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy stage at Aniplex Booth was presented by Minami Hinata (Yuu Ayase), Yoshino Aoyama (Miwa Mikadono), Aoi Koga (Niko Mikadono), and Yurina Amami (Kazuki Mikadono).

The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy anime is set to premiere in July 2025. The anime made this announcement with its first promotional video.

Yuu Ayase as seen in The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy (Image via P.A. Works)

The promotional video gave fans a glimpse at Yuu Ayase's relationship with the Mikadono sisters. While he was ordinary, the Mikadono sisters, namely Kazuki, Niko, and Miwa were geniuses at shogi, martial arts, and performing arts, respectively. The promotional video also suggested that the Mikadono sisters bullied Yuu Ayase for being ordinary.

While Yuu Ayase believed that there was no way he could stand side by side with the three sisters, in a twist of fate, he was set to start living with them under the same roof. As expected, the sisters weren't willing to open up to him. Nevertheless, Yuu Ayase was determined to form a familial bond with the siblings.

Miwa, Kazuki, and Niko as seen in The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy (Image via P.A. Works)

In addition, the promotional video announced the additional staff members for the anime. They are as follows:

Series Script: Takayo Ikami

Sub-Character Design: Yuito Kiyosawa

Main Animator: Tsukasa Miyazaki

Color Design: Kazu Doi

Art Director: Junichi Higashi

Art Design: Hitomi Ito

Compositing Director of Photography: Kōhei Asahi

3D Director: Yuka Morishige

Prop Design: Hiromi Makino

2D Design: Makoto Yoshigaki

Special Effects: Masahiro Murakami

Editing: Ayumi Takahashi

Music: Masaru Yokoyama

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Sound Production: Magic Capsule

To commemorate the promotional video's release, the anime is conducting a social media present campaign. Five lucky winners will receive a poster signed by the cast members.

Lastly, the anime has officially launched its TikTok account. As announced by the staff members, they are set to release a variety of content on it in the future.

