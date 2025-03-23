Chainsaw Man: Reze movie confirms September 2025 release date

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, Chainsaw Man White Stage at Anime Japan 2025 revealed that Chainsaw Man: Reze movie will be released on Friday, September 19, 2025, in theaters in Japan. In addition, the anime released 12 new character visuals for the movie.
Chainsaw Man, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, is a Japanese manga that first serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump but later switched to Shonen Jump+. MAPPA picked up the manga for an anime adaptation and aired it from October to December 2022. After that, the animation studio announced a sequel, Chainsaw Man: Reze movie.
Chainsaw Man: Reze movie unveils new character visuals
Chainsaw Man: Reze movie White Stage was presented by Kikunosuke Toya (Denji), Tomori Kusunoki (Makima), and Maaya Uchida (Angel Devil).
As announced by the cast members, the Chainsaw Man: Reze movie will be released on Friday, September 19, 2025, in theaters in Japan.
As part of this announcement, a visual and a 30-second special announcement video, which was released at the end of last year will be released in theaters nationwide with the movie's official release date from Friday, April 4, 2025.
In addition, the anime also released 12 new character visuals for the movie. While all characters have seen some changes due to the change in art style, the most notable character visual was that of Reze/Bomb Girl.
Similar to the promotional videos, Reze's character visual has shown her blushing heavily. She can be seen wearing a black choker, a white shirt, black shorts, stockings, and shoes.
As for her Bomb Girl form, her face mutates into the shape of an atomic bomb, reminiscent of the one that was dropped over Nagasaki. Her arms are covered with bomb fuses making them look like sleeves. Even the upper portion of her apron is covered with bomb fuses, while the lower portion is filled with dynamite sticks.
As for the remaining character visuals, they relatively look the same as when the characters appeared in the anime's first season. The only difference might be the art style that has altered how some characters look.
The most notable amongst them might be Makima whose hair looks quite different in the new art style adapted for the theatrical movie. However, she might not be the only victim as Power's hair also looks darker than it was in the television anime.
Lastly, the anime also released character visuals for Angel Devil, Beam, and Violence Fiend. While all three characters appeared in the first season, the new visuals look far more detailed and expressive.
Hopefully, fans will receive more information about Chainsaw Man: Reze movie shortly.
Related Links
- The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy announces July 2025 release with 1st PV at Anime Japan 2025
- Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Past Arc compilation film unveils official trailer and theme song at Anime Japan 2025
- Oshi no Ko season 3 unveils new visual and plot at Anime Japan 2025