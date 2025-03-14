To Be Hero X anime announces April 2025 release date with new visual

On Friday, March 14, 2025, Aniplex and bilibili's To Be Hero X animated project announced that the anime will premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The anime made this announcement with its second key visual. In addition, the series also announced details surrounding its Anime Japan 2025 stage.

To Be Hero X anime is based in a world where heroes are created by people's trust. The hero with the most trust is known as "X." In a world where ordinary people can receive superpowers due to people's trust, the ever-changing trust value makes a hero's path full of unknowns.

To Be Hero X set to take One Piece's Fuji TV timeslot

Nice as seen in the anime (Image via Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the official website of To Be Hero X revealed that the anime would premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The series is set to take One Piece's Fuji TV timeslot and air at 9:30 AM JST on Sundays. As for One Piece, it will be moved to a late-night programming block on the same day.

The anime will also be streamed in Japan on Netflix and Prime Video from Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 PM JST. Other platforms will distribute the anime every Wednesday, starting April 9, 2025, at 12 PM JST. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide, excluding Asia.

This announcement was made with the anime's second key visual. The key visual features the top ten heroes in vivid colors. With the No.1 Hero X placed at the center, the remaining heroes are placed around him with dynamic poses.

The key visual also has a catchphrase on it.

"Everyone is an ordinary person, that is, a hero"!

The story centers on the ten heroes who gained strength through their trust value. How do they gain their powers, how do they fight, and what story awaits them!? The heroes' story, shrouded in veils, will finally start unveiling itself this Spring anime season.

To Be Hero X anime announces its stage for AnimeJapan 2025

To Be Hero X anime is set to have a stage at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 1:30 to 1:55 PM JST. Natsuki Hanae (Nice), Nobunaga Shimazaki (E-Soul), and Ayane Sakura (Loli) will be hosting the stage and revealing new information about the upcoming Spring anime.

With AnimeJapan 2025 still nearly a week away, the anime could announce some additional hosts or changes prior to the stage event.

