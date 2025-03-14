Third Mononoke movie announces Spring 2026 premiere and title

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the official staff unveiled a new visual to announce the title and the Spring 2026 opening for the third Mononoke movie. According to the visual, the film is titled Hebigami (Snake God). However, the staff has yet to reveal an exact release date for the final movie.

The announcement of the third Mononoke movie came after the premiere of the second film, Mononoke the Movie: The Ashes of Rage, on Friday, March 14, 2025. Notably, the project's first installment, Phantom in the Rain, premiered on July 26, 2024, under the production of Twin Engine.

The third Mononoke movie "Snake God" premieres in Spring 2026

The first batch of MoviTicke cards for the third Mononoke movie is currently on sale at theatres screening the second film and on online services, such as Major Mail Order and MoviTicke online. The card contains the same visual as the one unveiled by the anime's staff.

The visual features the Medicine Seller holding a Demon-Slaying sword in front of an ornate underground shrine. The illustration maintains the same aesthetics as the previous visuals and showcases the Medicine Seller in a new light.

Following the first and the second chapters, the narrative for the third Mononoke movie will also be set in Ooku. The first chapter focuses on Ooku's new maids, Asa and Kame, and depicts their hardships when they are forced to surrender their individual selves and become part of the group.

The second movie tells the story of women in Ooku who break free from control and embrace their own beliefs. The official staff has yet to reveal a proper synopsis for the third and final movie.

Medicine Seller, as seen in the second movie's poster (Image via EOTA)

Hiroshi Kamiya reprises his role as the Medicine Seller, with Kenyuu Horiuchi as Roju Otomo, Ryo Horikawa as Fujimaki, Atsumi Tanezaki as Sachiko, Yoshiko Sakakibara as Suukoin, Yukana as Sayo, and others.

Under Twin Engine's production, Kenji Nakamura directed the first two movies at EOTA Animation Studio. Kitsuneko Nagata was the character designer, while Yuichi Takahashi adapted those original designs for animation as the chief animation director. Taku Iwasaki composed the music for the movies.

The third Mononoke movie and the trilogy in general serves as a sequel to the original Mononoke series, which itself is a spin-off to the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales TV anime series. The trilogy continues the story of the Medicine Seller from the original anime.

