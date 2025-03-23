My Dress-Up Darling season 2 unveils July release via its first PV

On March 23, 2025, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 unveiled its July 2025 release window through its first promotional video. The video and details about the sequel were shared during a stage event at Anime Japan 2025. Animation Studio CloverWorks will be animating the sequel.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda. The manga ran from January 19, 2018, to March 21, 2025, and has 15 volumes in serialization (14 released in Japanese and 12 in English). The manga's first anime adaptation aired on October 9, 2024.

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 set to be released in July 2025

The first promotional video of My Dress-Up Darling season 2, titled Memories, commenced with a brief recap of season 1, showcasing the first meeting between Marin and Gojo. The video progressed their relationship and Marin slowly fell in love with Gojo as the two continued their partnership in cosplaying anime characters. Before the video's second half, the season 1 recap ended.

The second half showcased a little footage from the sequel where Gojo was taking pictures of Marin as she was wearing a bunny girl costume. The PV ended with Marin bickering Gojo about her pictures and the reveal of My Dress-Up Darling season 2's release window, in July 2025 (Summer 2025 Anime Season). The release date will be announced in the upcoming months.

The anime's first season was animated by the animation studio CloverWorks (Wind Breaker and Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai). Season 1 aired in the Winter 2022 Anime season and spanned 12 episodes. Given the latest PV of season 2, the main voice casting of season 1 might return for their roles.

The anime's main voice casting includes Wakana Gojo voiced by Shouya Ishige (Joshua Euclius from Re:ZERO), Marin Kitagawa by Hina Suguta (Yura from Call of the Night), Kaoru Gojo by Atsushi Ono (Monster King from One Punch Man), and Sajuna Inui by Atsumi Tanezaki (Lady Nagant from My Hero Academia).

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 synopsis

Marin as seen in the sequel's trailer (Image via CloverWorks)

As of this article's publication, the anime's production team is yet to unveil an official synopsis for the sequel. However, as seen in the sequel's first promotional video, fans can expect to see Marin and Gojo continue their alliance as a cosplay group.

The anime is a rom-com series centered around Wakana Gojo who has an avid interest in making Hina Dolls. While pursuing his interest, the male protagonist also develops professional sewing skills. So, during a chance encounter with Marin Kitagawa, these two agree to terms that Gojo will provide the female protagonist with cosplay costumes. So, the journey to make the best cosplay begins.

