Do Gojo and Marin get married in My Dress-up Darling manga finale? Explained

My Dress-Up Darling manga final chapter was released on March 20, 2025. Even though the manga's climax was rushed in the eyes of the fans, the author tried his best to close things off on a positive note. Moreover, Gojo and Marin pursued their dreams as the former became a professional dollmaker and the latter a model. However, did the protagonists get married in the manga's finale?

Yes, Gojo and Marin got married, however, the finale didn't put any light on the circumstances of their marriage. As hinted by the climax of the previous installment, Marin and Kitagawa exchanged vows to stay together forever. Due to this, their marriage was all but confirmed before the finale. Fortunately, the author made the fans' requests true by making their bond the strongest at the end.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series.

My Dress-Up Darling manga: Explaining the happy ending of Marin and Gojo

Marin realizes her feelings for Gojo (Image via CloverWorks)

In My Dress-Up Darling episode 5, Marin Kitagawa realized that she had feelings for Gojo Wakana, her cosplay designer. However, she kept her feelings inside and never let them out as Marin waited for the perfect opportunity to do so. Unfortunately, the moment never came as Marin continued pursuing her love for cosplaying.

Eventually, her most charismatic cosplay of Haniel arrived at an event and this created a storm on the internet. So much so that an agency approached Marin to work for them as a professional 'cosplayer.' However, this meant that she would need to cut ties with her love, Gojo, and tension started rising.

Marin and Gojo enjoying their first date (Image via Shinichi Fukuda/Square Enix)

Fortunately, these two came face-to-face in My Dress-Up Darling manga chapter 107 and Gojo confessed. The chain reaction started from there and Marin couldn't help but shower her lover with affection. From that point onward, Marin and Gojo officially started dating.

My Dress-Up Darling manga chapter 114 saw Gojo and Marin revisiting the beach after finishing their exams. After Gojo shared his surreal feelings about dating Marin, the female protagonist claimed that they were destined to meet. Following this, Marin and Gojo exchanged vows to stay together forever as the finale drew near.

My Dress-Up Darling manga chapter 115 commenced with a focus on the male protagonist's doll shop. The focus turned toward a room filled with cosplays where a family picture was focused. The picture consisted of Marin and Gojo sitting alongside Kaoru and Masumi, hinting at a ceremony that might have taken place off-screen.

Fortunately, the final chapter also revealed the event that took place by showing a photo of Marin and Gojo wearing kimonos. Kimonos are the usual part of a Japanese marriage, meaning that the protagonists tie the knot behind the scenes. However, the manga didn't put any closure on it.

Moreover, the life of Marin and Gojo as a married couple also looked perfect. Where Gojo fulfilled his dream of becoming a Hina doll craftsman, Marin realized that her part-time job as a model was her true calling. So, the male and female enjoyed a happy married life at the end of My Dress-Up Darling manga.

Final Thoughts and the Future

With the manga now over, fans might have a lot of questions (other than the series' rushed ending). Firstly, could we get an epilogue chapter of the My Dress-Up Darling manga?

It might be possible as the final volume (volume 15) is yet to be released. So, the epilogue might put a light on the protagonists' marriage. Moreover, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 is also confirmed for 2025 so there is still a lot to look forward to, even though the manga has concluded.

