10 anime characters who love to cosplay

While it is very common for anime fans to cosplay their favorite anime characters, some anime characters themselves are into the art of cosplay. Such anime characters have been on the rise recently after manga addressing otaku culture started getting anime adaptations.

That said, not all anime are focused on cosplaying and otaku culture as some anime merely have such elements to spice up the diversity of characters. With that in mind, here we shall take a look at some anime characters who love to cosplay. Fortunately, there are a number of characters from different anime.

Marin, Satomi, and 8 other anime characters who love to cosplay

1) Nagomi in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction

Nagomi as seen in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction (Image via J.C.Staff)

Nagomi, also known as 753♡ from 2.5 Dimensional Seduction, is a professional cosplayer who loves anime and manga community. Her love for the otaku culture is so much that she exudes no interest in real men but prefers 2D men.

When it comes to cosplay, while she loves certain anime characters, she does not mind cosplaying as characters she does not have a connection with. Additionally, due to her popularity, she is also considered one of the four Heavenly Queens of Cosplay.

2) Marin Kitagawa in My Dress-Up Darling

Marin Kitagawa as seen in My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling could quite possibly be the most popular cosplayer on this list due to the sheer quality of the anime series that premiered in Winter 2022.

Marin Kitagawa is an otaku and loves anime and video games. But most importantly she loves cosplaying anime characters. While she was a model, she was never able to truly step into the cosplay world. All of this changed after she met Wakana Gojo.

3) Lilysa Amano in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction

Lilysa Amano as seen in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction (Image via J.C.Staff)

Lilysa Amano is the female lead of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime. She is a high school cosplayer known as Liliel. She loves anime and manga and most importantly cosplay. She had developed an interest in the art since middle school but was barred from conventions due to age restrictions.

Fortunately, after meeting the president of the manga club, Masamune Okumura, Lilysa could finally follow her passion and start her journey as a cosplayer.

4) Satomi Tachibana in How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?

Satomi Tachibana from How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? is a high school history teacher who loves anime and cosplay. While she is scared about her school finding out about her hobby, her love for cosplay and anime characters triumphed over her fear of getting potentially fired.

As a cosplayer, Satomi Tachibana was known as Yuria Riko and hid her identity from others. Unfortunately, after she joined the Silverman Gym to try and lose some weight, her secret identity was brought at the risk of getting leaked out.

5) Sajuna Inui in My Dress-Up Darling

Sajuna Inui as seen in My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

Sajuna Inui from My Dress-Up Darling is a famous online cosplayer known as "Juju." After seeing Marin Kitagawa's cosplay outfit as Shizuku Kuroe online, created by Wakana Gojo, she tracked him down to hire him to create her next cosplay outfit.

Despite her child-like appearance, Sajuna is very blunt and hot-headed. She genuinely loves cosplaying anime characters. However, as revealed by her, she does not cosplay for her fans but only for herself.

6) Mayuri Shiina in Steins;Gate

Mayuri Shiina as seen in Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

While Steins;Gate is not an anime that focuses on cosplaying, Mayuri Shinna from the anime does bring the art's craze into the series. She started becoming interested in cosplay outfits when Okabe asked her for a costume.

Following that, she started sewing cosplay outfits whenever possible. Surprisingly, she wasn't interested in wearing them much but in making them. This may make one feel like she isn't a cosplayer, but the truth remains that she engages in the art and loves it.

7) Hanako Koyanagi in Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku

Hanako Koyanagi as seen in Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Hanako Koyanagi from Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku loves playing games and reading yaoi manga. Most importantly, she is secretly a famous cosplayer who is known for her male character cosplays.

Hanako is very passionate about cosplaying and is often found purchasing magazines about it. Her cosplays as male characters are so good that her partner believed that she would make a great man.

8) Kanako Ohno in Genshiken

Kanako Ohno and others as seen in Genshiken (Image via Palm Studio)

Kanako Ohno from Genshiken was an avid fan of cosplays. Hence, she joined the Genshiken as its first female member and transformed the club into one that mostly focused on cosplays. This development also saw her eventually becoming the club's leader.

Kanako Ohno is especially interested in anime characters who are middle-aged and bald, having other label her as an "oyajicon."

9) Sakata Gintoki in Gintama

Sakata Gintoki as seen in Gintama (Image via Sunrise)

While neither Sakata Gintoki nor the Yorozuya employees are cosplayers, they seemingly love it as they have been seen dressing up as anime characters from Shonen Jump among others.

Sakata Gintoki is most famously known for his Yamcha and Luffy cosplay, however, other anime characters haven't gone under his radar. The Yorozuya crew has also been seen dressing up as Neon Genesis Evangelion and Naruto characters.

10) Ruri Gokou in Oreimo

Ruri Gokou as seen in Oreimo (Image via AIC Build)

Ruri Gokou from Oreimo, also known as Kuroneko, is an avid anime fan and chunibyo who claims to possess supernatural powers inspired by her favorite anime "Maschera: Lament of a Fallen Beast."

Evidently, she wasn't fond of social events but her love for anime had her become a member of the otaku group Otaku Girls Unite. Besides her school uniform, Ruri is mostly seen in many costumes, predominantly the Queen of Nightmare cosplay.

These were the 10 cosplay-loving anime characters that we picked. If we missed out on any, comment them below.

