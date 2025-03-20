My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 (finale): Gojo and Marin Get their happy ending as both pursue their true talents

My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 was released on March 20, 2025. Even though the chapter was the manga's finale, it was quite brief. The chapter commenced with the reveal of Gojo and Marin's marriage by showcasing their marriage photographs. The photographs were shown inside Gojo's house without putting any closure on what happened during the protagonists' marriage.

The chapter showed Gojo and his grandfather sitting before the television as the male protagonist was interviewed about his Hana doll-making skills. While they were waiting, Marin arrived from her photoshoot, as she was 'presumably' pursuing a future as a model. After Gojo's interview ended, Gojo and Marin visited the latter's father as everyone enjoyed a hearty meal together.

My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 (final chapter): Gojo becomes a professional Hina doll craftsman and Marin becomes a model as both tie the knot of marriage

Kaoru as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 commenced with a focus on Gojo dolls, the shop where the male protagonist and his grandfather crafted Hina dolls. The focus also shifted towards a room filled with props and costumes that 'presumably' belonged to Marin Kitagawa. Inside this costume room was the picture of Kaoru Gojo, the male protagonist's grandfather.

The chapter removed every confusion by eventually showcasing a family picture of Gojo, Marin, Kaoru, and Masumi Kitagawa (Marin's father), revealing the marriage between the main protagonists. My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 also showcased a photo of Gojo Wakana and Marin Kitagawa wearing their kimonos (common for a Japanese marriage).

Miori as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 then focused on Kaoru sitting in the living room. Kaoru informed Gojo that a program was about to start, as the latter entered the living room. Gojo then informed Kaoru that he was preparing miso soup and sake-steamed clams for dinner. The male protagonist also informed his grandfather about the arrival of his father-in-law, Masumi Kitagawa.

While these two were conversing, Marin returned home later than expected because her photoshoot went longer. Gojo and Kaoru welcomed her back as Marin revealed that she couldn't wait to see the program where Gojo would appear as a professional Hina doll craftsman. My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 also informed Gojo that she recently heard from Miori, the male protagonist's cousin.

Miori also shared a picture of her family before Kitagawa's latest advertisement, all but confirming that the female protagonist was now a professional model. As Marin talked to Gojo, the TV program was about to start. Where Marin and Kaoru were excited, Gojo got nervous about thousands of people witnessing him on television.

Gojo showing his Hina dolls to Marin (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 then saw Marin cheering up Gojo, reminiscing on one of their first encounters where the male protagonist proudly showcased his Hina dolls to the female protagonist. This gave the male protagonist enough courage to watch the event with his family.

As the program started airing and Marin commented on how Gojo was looking stiff in the TV program, the male protagonist again envied his fate, as to how he tied such a big bond with an opposite person (Marin). While this happened, My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 focused on the marriage rings of Marin and Gojo in their hands.

Everyone enjoying a meal (Image via CloverWorks)

The final part of My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 saw the entry of Masumi KItagawa to the house. Masumi brought Chirashizushi, a popular Japanese food eaten on special occasions, and it looked expensive.

However, he was on cloud 9 and couldn't care less about the food's price because he was proud of his son-in-law's latest appearance on the television. The chapter ended with a focus on Marin, Gojo, Kaoru, and Masumi sitting at a table, enjoying good food while talking about the good things in life.

