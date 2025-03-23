The Too-Perfect Saint anime unveils the main trailer, additional cast, and staff ahead of the premiere

Studio Troyca revealed the main trailer for The Too-Perfect Saint anime on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Fans awaiting its release on April 10, 2025, got an early treat at the Anime Japan 2025 stage. The trailer was released alongside new cast and staff information for the anime.

The Too-Perfect Saint anime is an adaptation by Studio Troyca from Koki Fuyutsuki's light novel series of the same name. Let's take a look at all the additional info that was revealed along with the trailer itself.

The Too-Perfect Saint anime release date, trailer along with the new cast and staff information

The main trailer for The Too-Perfect Saint anime was revealed on Sunday, March 23, 2025, on the Anime Japan 2025 stage. The series, set to release on April 10, gave the fans an early visual treat with the trailer.

The anime series will broadcast on the TV Tokyo channel at 24:00 JST(effective April 10 at midnight) and on TV Aichi at 25:30 JST. It will also be available on the AT-X channel on April 10 and BS Asahi on April 11. The anime will also receive an advance screening event of its first two episodes on March 29 at the EX Tower in Tokyo.

The Too-Perfect Saint anime trailer features visual annotations on the character introductions and the voice actors who will play them. The trailer then follows up with a brief visual of the storyline, followed by action sequences from the anime itself. The trailer also previews the opening theme song Ai Toka by Riria, and the ending theme song Sister by WON.

Still from The Too-Perfect Saint anime (Image via Troyca)

The trailer also featured multiple monologues from the characters, shown as sequences from the anime. The trailer then concludes with a list of the new cast members and additional staff members working on the anime. The confirmed voice actors cast from the anime features:

Yui Ishikawa as Philia

as Philia Kaede Hondo as Mia Adenauer

as Mia Adenauer Takuya Sato as Oswald Parnacorta

as Oswald Parnacorta Kohei Amasaki as Julius Ziltonia

as Julius Ziltonia Shinnosuke Tachibana as Reichert Parnacorta

as Reichert Parnacorta Sora Tokui as Riina

as Riina Ken Narita as Leonard

as Leonard Kanna Nakamura as Himari

as Himari Shu Uchida as Grace Martilas

as Grace Martilas Kazuyuki Okitsu as Fernando Ziltonia

as Fernando Ziltonia Miki Ito as Hildegarde Adenauer

as Hildegarde Adenauer Kentaro Ito as Georg Adenauer

as Georg Adenauer Sayaka Ohara as Cornelia Adenauer

as Cornelia Adenauer Yuya Murakami as Pierre

The new additional staff— who will handle the technical and creative department of the anime— was also revealed at the end of the trailer. The list featured as:

Art Director: Xiao Miao Li

Color Design: Mariko Shinohara

CG Director: Miki Yoshida

Compositing Director of Photography: Asami Kawai

Editing: Shota Migiyama

Sound Director: Takatoshi Hamano

Sound Production: Magic Capsule

The trailer also provided additional information on the Light Novels and Manga for The Too-Perfect Saint anime series. Volumes 1-7 of the former are currently available on sale, and the latest volume 8 will be released on March 25, 2025. While volumes 1-5 of the manga are on sale currently, volume 6 will be released on March 25, 2025.

