Fermat Cuisine anime reveals additional cast and staff ahead of July 2025 premiere

Fermat Cuisine anime has revealed an additional cast, along with its July 2025 premiere. The announcement was made during Anime Japan 2025 at a special stage event by PIA TV Animation. Fans got a closer look at the team bringing Yūgo Kobayashi’s manga to life. The latest reveal highlights key voice actors and production staff involved in the adaptation.

With the launch mere months away, suspense is mounting for this fascinating mix of a mathematical and culinary plotline. Additional information such as character art director, and music, was also revealed at the event. As expectations escalate, Fermat Cuisine keeps on impressing with its exciting lineup.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the manga

Fermat Cuisine anime reveals additional cast at Anime Japan 2025

The new cast includes Daichi Endō as Hotei Katsuya, Takuma Nagatsuka as Milo Vivia, and Natsu Yorita as Ranna Akamatsu. Tatsumaru Tachibana will be voicing Magoroku Inui, and Haruna Ikezawa will be playing Nene Fukuda.

Fermat Cuisine (Image via domerica)

Anna Nagase, Shion Wakayama, and Makoto Furukawa will be playing Ayu Uomi, Kagura Musashi, and Ichitarō Hirose, respectively. These join the previously announced main cast, with Ryosuke Shirakawa voicing Gaku Kitada and Taito Ban playing Kai Asakura. Here is the complete crew of the Fermat Cuisine anime:

Director : Akihiro Ichikawa

: Akihiro Ichikawa Series Composition/Script : Domerica

: Domerica Character Design : Takeshi Okamoto & Itsuki Kashiwagi

: Takeshi Okamoto & Itsuki Kashiwagi Chief Animation Directo r: Takeshi Okamoto

r: Takeshi Okamoto Art Director : Mari Takada

: Mari Takada Art Setting : Hisami Sato

: Hisami Sato Color Design : Yasumi Watanabe

: Yasumi Watanabe Photography Director : Yasushi Yamagoshi & Tomomi Kameda

: Yasushi Yamagoshi & Tomomi Kameda CG Director : Akane Fukada

: Akane Fukada Sound Director : Satoshi Motoyama

: Satoshi Motoyama Music : Arata Igarashi (TOKYO LOGIC)

: Arata Igarashi (TOKYO LOGIC) Production: Domerica.

The chief directors of the anime are Takeshi Okamoto and Satsuki Kashiwagi. The assistant director is Miyuki Kaieda, and Domerica Studio is taking care of production. Domerica Studio is also assigned series composition, as well as writing scripts. The character design has been taken charge of by Takeshi Okamoto and Satsuki Kashiwagi, and the music has been provided by Satoshi Igarashi.

Fermat Cuisine (Image via domerica)

Mari Takada is the art director, with Kumi Satō in charge of the art setting. Ami Watanabe is the color key artist, with Koji Yamakoshi and Mayumi Kamada working as the compositing directors. The CG direction is handled by Asuka Fukada. Satosi Motoyama is also the sound director, and the sound production is performed by Studio Kanon.

