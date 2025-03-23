Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider confirms 2025 premiere, cast, and staff, with first PV

On March 23, 2025, the Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider anime announced its 2025 release window during a stage event at Anime Japan 2025. The event also unveiled the anime's format, main voice casting, and staff members through a promotional video. LIDENFILMS will be animating the series.

Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider anime is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yokusaru Shibata. The manga started its serialization in May 2018 and currently has 15 volumes in serialization (only in Japanese). The anime adaptation was announced in March 2025.

Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider anime set to be released in 2025

The promotional video for Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider anime begins by focusing on the male protagonist's childhood enthusiasm about becoming a hero. However, the video soon focuses on Tanzaburou's latest state as an unemployed grown-up. So, he aims to become a hero by wearing a disguise.

The video then reveals a few clips from the anime, ending with the mention of release window in 2025. The video's last few seconds also unveil the main voice casting and staff members. Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider anime will be animated by studio LIDENFILMS (Call of the Night, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san, and Tokyo Revengers).

The anime's main voice casting includes the titular protagonist Tanzaburou Toujima, whom the anime industry veteran, Katsuyuki Konishi, will be voicing. The voice actor is famous for his role in anime series like The Apothecary Diaries (Gaoshun), Mission Yozakura Family (Kyouichirou Yozakura), Demon Slayer (Tengen Uzui), and Deca Dence (Kaburagi).

The main staff members include Takahiro Ikezoe (storyboard and episode director of Soul Eater) as the director, and Touko Machida (scriptwriter of Lucky Star) as the series composer. Moreover, TeddyLoid (theme song arrangements of Liar Liar) serves as the music composer, and Cindy H. Yamauchi (character designer of Akudama Drive) as the character designer.

Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider anime synopsis

Toujima as seen in the anime trailer (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The anime is an action-comedy series centered around the main protagonist Tanzaburou Toujima, who dreams of becoming a Kamen Rider (a masked rider) who can help others escape trouble. Sadly, reality strikes and Toujima hits his 40s without realizing his childhood dream.

As he is about to give up on his dream, he gets involved in one of the most dangerous gangs in his city. So, now with the chance at hand, can Toujima realize his dream under certain conditions that might threaten his life?

