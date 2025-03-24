Sword of the Demon Hunter anime reveals new trailer and opening theme ahead of March 2025 premiere

On Monday, March 24, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Sword of the Demon Hunter anime unveiled a new promotional video. In addition to showcasing the main characters in action, the short video revealed and previewed the series' opening theme song. The anime will debut on March 31, 2025, and run for two consecutive cours.

Produced by Yokohama Animation Lab, Sword of the Demon Hunter anime is based on author Moto'o Nakanishi and illustrator Tamaki's eponymous historical fantasy light novel series. Futabasha serialized the light novels from 2019 to 2023 and released 14 volumes.

Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's new trailer showcases Jinta, Suzune, and Shirayuki's twisted fate

The official staff streamed the second promotional video for the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime on Monday, March 24, 2025. The trailer gives a glimpse into the anime's historical fantasy setting. The PV begins with a captivating visual of the Kadono Village, the story's setting.

Gradually, the short video introduces the main hero, Jinta, his younger sister, Suzune, and the village's "Guardian," Shirayuki. The trailer focuses on Jinta, Suzune, and Shirayuki's gears of destiny, and the arrival of a mysterious demon in Kadono.

At the same time, the short PV reveals and previews Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's opening theme, Continue, performed by the rock band, NEE. Notably, the official staff has shared a comment from the artist. NEE's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

"I am very honored to be in charge of the opening theme for the TV anime 'Kijin Gentosho.' This is NEE's first anime tie-up. It is also the last song written by vocalist Kuu, who passed away last year. I hope you will enjoy this story and song, which I feel very attached to."

It was previously revealed that Hilchryme would perform the anime's ending theme song, Sen-ya Ichi-ya (One Thousand and One Nights), with Izumi Nakasone (HY).

Notably, the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime will premiere on March 31, 2025, with a one-hour special episode on Tokyo MX, at 9:30 pm JST. The series will also be available on BS Fuji and MB channels at later times. Starting the second episode, the anime will air its episodes on Tokyo MX at 12 am JST (episode 2 will be released on April 8, 2025, at 12 am JST).

The historical fantasy anime was slated to premiere in June 2024 but was delayed due to production problems. The anime is now scheduled to air on the TV for two consecutive cours. HIDIVE shall stream the anime in selected global regions, including North America.

Cast, staff, and the plot of Sword of the Demon Hunter anime

Suzune, as seen in the PV (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Taku Yashiro stars as Jinta, while Saori Hayami voices Shirayuki. Reina Ueda plays Suzune's role, while Hiroshi Shirokuma lends his voice to the Assimilation Demon. The other cast member is Yui Kondo, who voices the Clairvoyant Demon.

Kazuya Aiura directs the historical fantasy anime at Yokohama Animation Lab, with Deko Akao's assistance as the series composer. Taro Ikegami is listed as the character designer, while Ryuichi Takada, Kuniyuki Takahashi, and Keiichi Hirokawa are the music composers.

Based on the original light novels, Sword of the Demon Hunter anime follows a historical fantasy story set in the Edo Period. The narrative chiefly revolves around Jinta and his sister, Suzune, who seek refuge in a mountain village. Jinta grows into a fine swordsman and is assigned to protect the village's Priestess, Shirayuki. However, one day, he confronts a Demon in a forest, who reveals to Jinta shocking facts about him.

