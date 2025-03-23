Chained Soldier season 2 confirms 2026 premiere and main staff with visual

Chained Soldier season 2 is officially set to premiere in 2026. This was confirmed with a key visual during the Pony Canyon's stage event at the Anime Japan 2025, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. At the same time, the details concerning the anime's main staff members were revealed.

Chained Soldier season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from January 2024 to March 2024. The series itself is based on the eponymous manga series written by Takahiro and illustrated by Yohei Takemura. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ has been serializing the manga since January 2019, with 17 volumes released thus far.

Chained Soldier season 2 debuts in 2026

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, a stage for the Chained Soldier anime was held at the Pony Canyon booth at Anime Japan 2025, in Tokyo. During the event, the official staff unveiled the first key visual and announced that Chained Soldier season 2 will begin its broadcast in 2026. However, a narrower release date is yet to be disclosed.

The first visual for the Chained Soldier season 2 features Ren Yamashiro, the head of the Magic Defense Force, at the center. She's one of the key characters to watch out for in the sequel. Behind her, the visual showcases Kyoka Uzen, the commander of the 7th Squad, Izumo Tenka, the 6th Squad's head, and Yuuki Wakura in his slave mode.

In addition, the stage event revealed new staff and studio for the series. Previously, the anime's official site and X handle mentioned that Studio Passione would be the sole animation studio for the sequel. However, according to the latest update, Masafumi Tamura will direct the fantasy anime at the joint production of Studio Passione and Hayabusa Film.

Keiya Nakano, who has previously worked in Loner Life in Another World anime, is enlisted as the character designer. Yasuhiro Nakanishi is in charge of the series composition, while Kohta Yamamoto is the music composer. Chikako Yokota is the sound director, while Dax Production handles the sound production.

Other staff members include Yasuhiro Nakanishi, Taiki Ezaki, Kyota Kano, and Takahiro Nagase as scriptwriters, Junpei Takatsu in concept composite, Shino Ohara as the art director, Sakae Suzuki in color design, Takamasa Taba from SANZIGEN as the CG director, and Mai Kabatani as the assistant color designer.

The previous installment starred Akari Kito as Kyoka Uzen, Yume Miyamoto as Himari Azuma, Mari Hino as Shushu Suruga, Yuuya Hirose as Yuuki, Hina Tachibana as Nei, Maaya Uchida as Tenka Izumo, Tomori Kusunoki as Aoba, Nene Hieda as Yachiho, and others. Kana Hanazawa joins the voice cast as Ren Yamashito in Chained Soldier season 2.

About the anime

Ren Yamashiro, as seen in the anime (Image via Passione/Hayabusa Film)

Based on the original manga, the anime centers on a fantasy world where a demonic gate has unleashed ferocious monsters, who can only be put down by women bestowed with special powers. The narrative begins when Yuki Wakura, a young boy, encounters Kyoka Kuzen, the head of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Considering the way the previous installment ended, Chained Soldier season 2 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 45 of Takahiro and Yuhei's manga series. The anime will introduce a new character, Ren Yamashiro, the Magic Defense Force's head. It remains to be seen how she interacts with Yuki.

